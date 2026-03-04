Welcome to Villa Living
Knox Villas: The new pinnacle of luxury living in Dallas' Knox District
Set behind private gates at 4423 Cole Ave., Knox Villas have elevated the area into a new stratosphere of luxury. A visionary collaboration between SHM Architects and Studio Thomas James, this ultra-limited collection of just 12 custom residences introduces a level of exclusivity rarely found in the heart of an established Dallas neighborhood.
A coveted neighborhood with true walkability
The appeal of the Knox District has only intensified as the area has transformed into one of Dallas’ most vibrant enclaves. Just off Knox Street and moments from the Katy Trail, the neighborhood pairs boutique shopping and destination dining with treelined streets and a distinctly residential feel. For many buyers, that combination is priceless.
Global Real Estate Advisors Cindi Caudle, Alli Caudle Bush, and Kyle Richards of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty are the exclusive listing agents for Knox Villas. Cindi describes it best: “As they say in real estate, location is everything. Dallas is a city known for highways, parking lots, and valet stands. The Knox District breaks these chains and allows our owners to leave their car keys at home and walk to everything they could ever need.”
That freedom to live privately yet remain connected to the pulse of the city is exactly what makes Knox Villas so extraordinary.
Design that blends beauty, craft, and convenience
Each residence at Knox Villas is individually platted, offering true single-family ownership with no shared walls, roofs, or foundations.
Richards emphasizes how rare that is in such an urban location: “Knox Villas offers something unique: freestanding, single-family homes with private outdoor spaces and terraces, but all just steps from Knox Street. Knox Villas fills a gap that Dallas has long needed. Our buyers will be investing in the high-quality workmanship of a luxury home but with the lock-and-leave lifestyle of a condominium.”
No shared walls, roofs, or foundations.Rendering courtesy of Knox Villas
Inside, the homes reveal craftsmanship typically reserved for custom estates. Custom cabinetry is built with intricate profiles and furniture-like detailing. Level 5 walls create a gallery-quality backdrop for art and natural light. Marble-clad fireplaces anchor the living room, primary suite, and outdoor terrace, while rift-cut white oak floors transition elegantly between running bond and herringbone patterns. Kitchens combine Sub-Zero refrigeration, a Wolf eight-burner range, and a Cove dishwasher, all set against marble countertops and backsplashes. In the primary bath, limestone and marble flooring complements a cast-stone soaking tub and designer fixtures, all paired with expansive custom closets.
Just as impressive is the engineering, with a specialty soil-stabilized foundation, structural piers designed for minimal vertical movement, tankless water heaters, multi-zoned HVAC systems, natural gas throughout, open-cell spray foam insulation, and smart-home wiring that anticipates future technology.
Private elevators with smooth traction technology and attached two-car garages with EV charging further reinforce the everyday ease built into each home.
Outdoor living with private retreats
Each home includes either a private landscaped courtyard or a fenced backyard, creating a personal sanctuary just steps from Knox Street. The covered outdoor third-floor terraces extend that living experience upward, complete with a built-in kitchen and fireplace designed for year-round enjoyment.
A community for the few who want the very best
With pre-construction pricing beginning in the mid-$4 millions, Knox Villas is meant to attract discerning buyers who refuse to compromise on luxury or location.
This level of craftsmanship is typically reserved for custom estates.Rendering courtesy of Knox Villas
“We see a blend of buyers seeking out this opportunity, especially those moving from a larger home and wanting to be in the heart of the action, without sacrificing the private manner in which they are accustomed to living," says Caudle Bush. "They will be drawn to the private outdoor spaces, elevators and garages. It’s going to be such an intimate community, for just a few, in the most gratifying neighborhood.”
Intimate is precisely the word. With only 12 residences available, Knox Villas offers an exceptionally rare chance to live beautifully — and privately — in the center of Dallas’ most dynamic district. For buyers ready to elevate their expectations, consider the bar permanently raised.
