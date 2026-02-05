Celebrity digs
Post Malone’s Dallas-area childhood home hits the market for $549K
The grapevine is buzzing with news that entertainer Post Malone’s childhood home in Grapevine is up for sale. The modest three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, at 1226 Eaton Ln., is listed for $549,900.
“This home blends modern comfort, prime location, and a one-of-a-kind story — an exceptional opportunity in one of North Texas’ most desirable communities,” says the listing from Liz Ervin and David Ervin, both of Meyer Group Real Estate.
Want to tour Malone’s former digs? The Ervins are hosting an open house from 12 noon-2 pm Saturday, February 7.
Built in 1987 — eight years before Malone was born — the “thoughtfully renovated” 1,685-square-foot, brick-façade home with a bright red front door offers an open-concept floor plan that features “excellent flow, abundant natural light, and a great use of space throughout,” the listing says.
Recent upgrades include:
- An updated primary bathroom.
- New triple-pane, energy-efficient windows.
- A new air-conditioning unit.
- A new water heater.
The listing also touts the home’s outdoor amenities and proximity to downtown Grapevine.
The home is near all the Grapevine hot spots.Photo courtesy of The Meyer Group
“Step outside to a private backyard oasis featuring a sparkling pool and upgraded decking — perfect for entertaining or relaxing Texas-style,” the listing says. “Ideally located less than a one-mile walk to Grapevine’s sought-after Main Street, offering endless dining, shopping, and access to the nearby recreation center.”
Malone, whose given name is Austin Richard Post, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who’s easily recognizable thanks to his more than 70 tattoos, including 14 on his face.
The entertainer moved to Grapevine at age nine with his father, Rich Post, and stepmother, Jodie, after the Dallas Cowboys hired his dad as assistant director of food and beverage, according to Malone’s bio on IMDb. Malone was born in 1995 in Syracuse, New York.
In Grapevine, Malone learned to play guitar at age 12. He frequently plays gigs around Dallas-Fort Worth; he was the big act at the 2025 Dallas Cattle Baron's Ball at Southfork Ranch, and then he played the Cowboys' halftime show at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving.
When Malone was a senior, classmates at Grapevine High School named him “Most Likely to Be Famous,” according to IMDb and CBS News. For a 2012 class project at Grapevine High, he created a viral music video for one of his first songs, “Why Don’t You Love Me?” In the video, he rocked an ’80s vibe, complete with an animal-print head scarf and cut-off denim shorts.
Post Malone grew up in Grapevine and plays in Dallas-Fort Worth frequently. Photo by Adam DeGross
After graduating from high school in 2013, Malone enrolled at Tarrant County College but dropped out and moved to Los Angeles, where he formally launched his music career. Just two years after graduation, Malone signed a recording deal with Republic Records.
By all accounts, Malone appreciated growing up in Grapevine. In fact, his 2024 country song “Back to Texas” pays homage to the Lone Star State:
Ain’t found nowhere like Dallas yeah
And I doubt I ever will it’s
All hat, no cattle
All belt, no buckle
All snake, no rattle
All honey, no suckle
And I’ma take every last dime
Stuffed under this mattress
And make a Lone Star beeline
Take my a** back to Texas