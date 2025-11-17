Cowboys News
Post Malone will do halftime show at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game
Global superstar Post Malone will perform the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day 2025 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to a release, the live performance will air on CBS on November 27 at 3:30 pm and marks the launch of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, putting a national spotlight on the needs of millions during the holiday season and all year long.
When he was young, Malone's family moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex after his father, Rich Post, took a job with the Dallas Cowboys as the assistant director of food and beverage at AT&T Stadium; he's remained close with the Gene and Jerry Jones family and the Cowboys organization.
In a statement, Malone calls it an honor.
"I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years," said Post Malone. "It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."
The Salvation Army operates more than 7,400 centers across the country providing food, housing, and other services year-round.
Malone has become a buzzy name at high-profile Dallas events, most recently performing at the 2025 Cattle Baron's Ball.
In addition, he's collaborated with the Dallas Cowboys on projects such as a Raising Cane's location at 2255 W. Northwest Hwy. that underwent a Post Malone-Dallas Cowboys makeover. In 2023, he collaborated with the Dallas Cowboys on a limited-edition collection of Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys merchandise featuring T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and shorts.