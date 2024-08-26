Car News
Post Malone's truck is parked at Raising Cane's Dallas for photo-ops
Chicken finger lovers and music fans unite: Post Malone will have the blue 1971 F-150 truck featured on his latest album's cover art available for a photo pop-up at a Raising Cane's in Dallas.
The pop-up is located at the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys restaurant at 2255 W. Northwest Hwy. Though fans won't have a chance to meet Posty in person during the pop-up, they can at least see his truck and get a chance to see him live.
It's part of the singer's “F-1 Trillion” truck and album tour and lasts until Thursday, August 29. After that, the truck featured on the cover art of Post Malone’s sixth studio album will be on-display during regular business hours in Dallas, before continuing to the Post Malone restaurant in Midvale, Utah starting Sunday, September 1.
Customers and “F-1 Trillion” fans visiting Raising Cane's will have the opportunity to win Post Malone concert tickets by posting a photo with #CanesF1TrillionDallas on social media for a chance to win two tickets to one of four “F-1 Trillion” Texas shows, including Houston on October 22 and 23 and Austin on October 26 and 27.
The album cover artwork by Gonzalo Lebrija shot in Presa Salto del Nogal in Jalisco, Mexico features the F-150 suspended on its nose above water and debuted ahead of the album release on the album’s official X account. Post Malone has a substantial car collection, showing off his love of Fords by getting a Ford F-150 Raptor tattooed on his neck last summer and by featuring a Velocity F-250 and Bronco in his new “Devil I’ve Been” music video.
The Texas-raised, Grammy-nominated artist partnered with Raising Cane’s last year to open both Post Malone-themed restaurants in Dallas and Midvale, which feature one-of-a-kind custom exterior and interior designs, vending machines with exclusive merch, and personal items from Post himself.
At these restaurants only, customers can order their box combos “The Posty Way,” with four chicken fingers, fries, two Cane’s sauces, two Texas Toasts, served with a half unsweet tea/lemonade in a collector’s cup, which is what Post gets anytime he stops by Cane’s.
Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands, with over 800 restaurants in more than 40 states and plans to open 100 new restaurants across several new markets in 2024. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 restaurant brands in the United States.