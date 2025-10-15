Hotel News
L.A. hospitality group to debut luxury brand Proper Hotels in Dallas
A big name in the luxury hotel space is coming to Uptown Dallas: California-based Property Hospitality will debut Dallas Proper Hotel and Residences, a 34-story tower combining hotel and residential, set to open at 2500 Cedar Springs Rd. in 2029.
The project has been in the works since 2024 when Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company acquired the site — a rare four-acre tract in the center of town.
The arrival of Proper promises that it will be "the most significant new luxury hotel and residences development in the city in decades," according to a release, featuring architecture by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and interiors by Kelly Wearstler, with Proper’s signature sensibility: soulful elegance, material richness, and sense of place.
Proper Hospitality champions uncommon luxury, offering distinctive experiences in the arts, dining, and wellness. The company currently manages Proper-branded hotels in Santa Monica, Downtown Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin, which opened in 2019; The Shelborne By Proper in Miami; and The Collective, a portfolio of independent design-driven hotels.
"Dallas Proper brings together design, wellness, food, and a deep connection to community,” says Proper Hospitality president and co-founder Brian De Lowe. "This is more than a hotel or residential offering. It’s a fully integrated destination for how people want to live and gather today."
Wellness center. The heart of the project is a 15,000-square-foot Wellness Center and an intimate members-only Proper Club, combining holistic therapies, fitness, and recovery, with indoor and outdoor lounges, terraces, and cultural programming.
Members-only club. The Proper Club will occupy a 6,000-square-foot social space with its own restaurant, pool, bar, lounge, and work areas, along with access to the complete Wellness Center.
Hotel. The Dallas Proper Hotel will feature approximately 200 guestrooms and suites, along with three restaurants, five bar and lounge concepts, a rooftop pool deck with skyline views, and 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space for private gatherings, brand activations, and celebrations.
Residences. On the upper floors, Dallas Proper Residences will offer approximately 80 branded homes ranging from one to four bedrooms, including a limited collection of one- and two-story penthouses with panoramic city views. Interiors by Kelly Wearstler will blend natural textures, vintage-modern influences, and signature Proper detail.
Residential owners will have access to a private rooftop pool, dining terrace, and owners’ lounge, along with access to both the Proper Club and Wellness Center.
Location. “This site gave us the rare opportunity to shape a meaningful part of Uptown,” says Lincoln Property Company co-CEO Clay Duvall. “Proper’s track record in Texas and beyond, and their approach to design, lifestyle, and wellness made them the ideal partner for creating a landmark.”
Wait list. Dallas Proper Hotel and Residences are expected to open in 2029. To join the priority interest list, visit properhotel.com/dallas-residences.