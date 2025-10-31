Home For Sale
Dallas' famed Rachofsky House art palace is for sale for $23 million
One of Dallas' most famous homes is for sale: the legendary Rachofsky House, an architectural wonder designed by Richard Meier and famous around the world as an art palace, has been listed for sale for $23,000,000.
Located at 8605 Preston Rd., the home was a residence for famed art collectors Howard and Cindy Rachofsky, who've hosted some of Dallas' most iconic art-world events, thereby putting Dallas on the international art collector map.
As a story by Architectural Digest notes, the home — set well back by a hundred yards from Preston Road — is distinguished not only by Meier’s white, metal-paneled exterior, but also the natural setting where it resides, with ancient oaks and a lagoon-like pond set on 3.20 acres.
Inside, the home spans 9,062 square feet with two bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The listing, by Faisal Halum of Compass, traces the journey from the adorned entry gallery past a glass-enclosed stairwell and toward the dining area, where floor-to-ceiling windows reveal a lush, evolving backdrop. Volumes open into one another: a soaring double-height living room, a removed primary suite, and a suspended study and fitness studio overlooking the grounds.
Rachofsky House 8605 Preston Rd.JA2 / Compass
Outside, a black granite patio, reflecting pool, private lake, and sculpture-dotted lawn extend the architecture into nature, blurring where dwelling ends and landscape begins.
“The interplay of opaque walls and glass panes form space, while the framed views of the landscape flow from the interior. The sophisticated relationships of site to building, house to pool and solid to void reveal a depth of understanding about the human perception of space, distance and boundary,” notes the American Institute of Architects.
More than a feat of architecture, the Rachofsky House is attuned to the rituals of daily life — balancing public grandeur and private intimacy: Morning light reaching across a breakfast table, elevator doors softly opening at each level, a pause at dusk beside the water’s edge.
The sale of the house follows the 2024 finale of the Rachofskys' annual TWO X TWO fundraising event. Howard Rachofsky told Artnet News that he's been dealing with estate planning, with a goal to sell the property to someone who understands the significance of the space, "that the house is 'an artwork' and 'part of a community.'" They began seeking a buyer in April.