housing news
This is how much longer Texans must save for a home than in 2016
It's no secret that purchasing a home in 2026 has become an ever-shifting financial goalpost that requires a lot more money than it used to. And a new study has just revealed it takes 9 months longer for Texas residents to save for a down payment than it did a decade ago.
SmartAsset's new report, "Where the Down Payment Burden Has Grown Most," analyzed typical home values in each state in 2016 and 2026, and compared them with median household income to estimate how many years of savings would be required to afford a 20 percent down payment (based on the assumption that households set aside 10 percent of their annual income). The analysis also evaluated how long a minimum-wage earner in each state would need to save for a down payment in 2026.
For Texas households making a median income of $84,084 in 2026, it would take 7.2 years to save enough money for a down payment on a house with the state's typical home value of $302,187.
In 2016, it would have taken a little less than 6.5 years based on a median household income of $56,565 and typical home values at $181,155.
Texas ranks 41st nationally in SmartAsset's comparison of states with the highest increases in the amount of time needed to save for a down payment from 2016 to 2026. The report's findings proved how "saving for a down payment has become a moving target" for many Texas residents and Americans as a whole.
"As rising home prices outstrip wage growth, the amount of time buyers may need to set aside enough money has changed sharply in many parts of the country," the report said. "In some states, rising incomes have helped offset higher home values. In others, buyers may face a substantially longer path to ownership than they did just one decade ago."
Homebuying prospects for minimum wage earners
For a minimum wage earner residing in Texas, it would take 40.1 years to save enough money for a down payment at current home prices. Texas and 19 other states have a $7.25 hourly minimum wage, which amounts to just over $15,000 a year.
SmartAsset further confirmed that it's "essentially impossible" to save for a down payment on a minimum wage income alone regardless of which state you live in.
"Even in Missouri, the most favorable state, a minimum-wage earner would need 17 years to save enough for a home down payment," the report added. "In Utah, that timeline exceeds 70 years."
The top 10 states where the "down payment burden" has grown the most are:
- No. 1 – Idaho
- No. 2 – Rhode Island
- No. 3 – New Hampshire
- No. 4 – Maine
- No. 5 – Utah
- no. 6 – Montana
- No. 7 – Washington
- No. 8 – New Jersey
- No. 9 – New York
- No. 10 – Massachusetts