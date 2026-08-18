Real estate deals
Dallas firm 90Ten snaps up prime space in Bishop Arts and Lower Greenville
A pair of marquee retail properties in two of Dallas’ prime neighborhoods for dining and shopping, Bishop Arts and Lower Greenville, have a new owner: 90Ten, a Dallas-based boutique retail real estate investment firm, recently purchased 301-321 N. Bishop Ave. in Bishop Arts and 2908-2937 Greenville Ave. in Lower Greenville, according to a release.
The names of the sellers weren’t disclosed.
“Dallas continues to solidify its position as one of the country’s most dynamic retail markets, and we’re excited to deepen our investment in the city through two of its signature neighborhoods,” says Tripp Russ, managing partner of 90Ten, in the release.
He founded 90Ten in 2023.
“Bishop Arts and Lower Greenville represent exactly the type of upscale, urban trade areas we’re seeking — places with exceptional real estate, strong local operators, and best-in-class brands that create lasting value,” Russ adds.
The properties house some the hottest restaurants and shops in town.
Tenants at 2908-2937 Greenville Ave. include Italian restaurant Sister, European-style Café Duro, upscale steakhouse duo Goodwins and Goodwins To Go, and boutique rental property Casa Duro.
Tenants at 301-321 N. Bishop Ave. include burger diner Hunky’s, Italian pastry and coffee purveyor Palmieri Café, vintage clothing store Dolly on Bishop, gift shop Kawaii Candle Co., and cosmetics retailer Simply Bella.
Pastries, coffee, and gelato from Palmieri Cafe. Palmieri Cafe
Russ’ firm made the two acquisitions amid a tight supply of retail space, with Dallas-Fort Worth vacancy rates sitting below 5 percent.
Elsewhere in Texas, 90Ten’s portfolio includes 1323 S. Congress Ave., located in Austin’s buzzy South Congress district. Clothing and apparel brand Ariat occupies the space.
The firm says it will continue hunting for retail real estate deals in Dallas, Austin, and Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida, along with other fast-growing markets.
“Today’s commercial real estate landscape is incredibly competitive, and we’re often going head-to-head with some of the largest investment firms in the country,” says Russ.