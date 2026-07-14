Meet Lucille
Residential tower with rooftop pool and dog spa to rise in Uptown Dallas
A new luxury high-rise is one step closer to joining Uptown Dallas' skyline. Called Lucille, the 22-story tower will rise at 2700 McKinney Ave. at Boll Street, bringing 265 residential units, ground-floor retail, and a rooftop pool deck overlooking the city.
Austin-based developer Endeavor Real Estate Group said July 14 that it has secured financing for the project and expects construction to begin later this summer. The tower is slated to welcome its first residents in late 2028, according to a release.
The building will occupy a 1.14-acre site at the northeast corner of McKinney Avenue and Boll Street, on the edge of the historic State Thomas neighborhood and within walking distance of Klyde Warren Park, the Katy Trail, Whole Foods, and Uptown's bustling restaurant scene.
Amenities are centered on the neighborhood's urban lifestyle, they say. Plans call for a rooftop infinity-edge pool with cabanas, outdoor dining areas, grilling stations, an observation deck, a private dining room for entertaining, and undergrown parking.
Inside, residents will have access to a 24-hour concierge, coworking spaces, private conference rooms, a fitness center with an infrared sauna, parcel and dry-cleaning lockers, and - exciting for four-legged residents - an indoor dog grooming spa.
Lucille is a 265-unit community that will rise 22 stories in the sky.Rendering courtesy of HKS
The luxe apartments will feature elevated ceilings, expansive glass windows, quartz countertops, French-door stainless steel appliances, beverage centers, smart thermostats, private balconies, and dedicated mudrooms and tech stations, the release says.
Endeavor principal Will Marsh says the project has been years in the making. The firm has worked since 2018 to rezone and design the tower, collaborating with city officials and neighbors to create a project that complements both McKinney Avenue and the adjacent State Thomas Historic District, he says.
"There's tremendous job growth in the immediate vicinity of this site, and we've designed Lucille to appeal to the types of working professionals that will live in this area," Marsh says in a release. "Our rooftop amenity deck and protected views will add to an already compelling lifestyle."
The project will also include about 10,000 square feet of street-level retail, adding another destination along one of Uptown's busiest corridors.
Dallas-based Rogers-O'Brien Construction will serve as general contractor, with architecture by HKS and interiors by Ellie Aiello Interiors.
The entire team involved in the project includes:
- Developer: Endeavor Real Estate Group
- Lender: Helaba
- Equity Partner: Canyon Partners Real Estate
- General Contractor: Rogers-O’Brien Construction
- Architect: HKS
- Structural Engineer: BDD
- Civil Engineer: Kimley-Horn
- MEP Engineer: Blum Consulting Engineers
- Interior Design: Ellie Aiello Interiors