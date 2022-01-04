These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

After a busy holiday season, restaurants are tiptoeing their way into the new year, mostly laying low, meaning week’s events are a bit out of the ordinary. There’s a Cambodian street food festival, a plant-based cooking class for kids and virtual cheese classes for adults, a farmers market sip-and-shop, and a once-monthly brewery brunch. Also, put those resolutions off for another week — there’s a new dessert bar grand opening, too.

Friday, January 7

Drink Dash at the Dallas Farmers Market

Shop and sip while toasting to 2022. Each participating Dallas Farmers Market vendor will provide participants a drink to toast the new year, from mimosas to hot apple cider. The $25 ticket includes 10 drink toasts (some with alcohol, some without), five bites, and a souvenir glass. The event will run from 5-8 pm.

Virtual Classes through Scardello Artisan Cheese

The Dallas artisan cheese shop begins a new year of virtual classes, beginning with "European Classics" from 6-7 pm January 7. Tickets are $30 per person for the virtual seminar, which covers the origins and traditions of cheesemaking throughout Europe. Future class prices vary; tickets and information are available at scardellocheese.com. Upcoming classes include:

January 13: Virtual Women and Cheese and Wine

January 14: Virtual Honey and Cheese

January 20: Virtual Cheese 101

January 21: Virtual Pickles and Cheeses

January 28: Virtual Blue Cheese and Wine

Saturday, January 8

Cambodian Street Food Market

All are invited to attend the Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas’ 37th annual street food festival fundraiser, which will feature authentic tastes of Southeast Asia. Think fried bananas, skewered meats, fried prawn cakes, papaya salad, and more. Entry is free for the two-day event, and specialty food vendors will be cash only. Also expect live music and dancing. The festival will run from 10 am-10 pm Saturday and 10 am-2 pm Sunday.

Plant-Based Cooking Classes for Kids

Little ones can learn how to create simple and delicious meals and desserts using a variety of plant-based ingredients during this month-long series offered by the Lakewood Conservatory of Fine Arts. The 90-minute classes will take place on Saturdays in January (starting January 8) at 10:30 am. Kids ages 6-15 are welcome. Note that no oven or heat will be used — only basic utensils, along with blenders. The fee is $165 for a monthly membership.

La Cruda Hangover Brunch at Four Corners Brewing Co.

Held once a month the morning after the brewery’s “Viernesito” first Friday event, the taproom brunch features breakfast tacos, micheladas, and Four Corners' new “Buchalada” boozy kombucha seltzer. There’s also live DJ music and coffee for those who need it. Visit from 11 am-2 pm.

Le Rêve Gelato & Patisserie Grand Opening

Meaning “the dream” in French, Le Rêve is the name of a new European-inspired dessert, gelato and coffee bar opening its doors in the Preston Valley Shopping Center. The concept comes from Andy Pham, a recent college grad who’s been baking macarons for parties since he was 16. Visit from 11 am-10 pm to try not only the macarons, but also intricately designed French pastries, house-made gelato, and espresso.

Monday, January 10

National College Championship Game Celebration at Scout

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will take place at 7 pm January 10, with No. 1 Alabama facing No. 3 Georgia. No matter who wins, Scout at the Statler hotel will celebrate with food and drink specials all day, leading up to the big game on big screens that night. Specials include $20 buckets of beer and a Brew & Bowl package for $125 (bowling lane for up to four bowlers for two hours, two buckets of beer, and 20 wings). Happy hour pricing will be in effect all day, including $4 wells, pints, and select wines by the glass; and $19.56 pitchers of beer.