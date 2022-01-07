Sushi restaurant will open in old Christie's space in Uptown Dallas

There's new sushi landing in Uptown Dallas: Called Sushi Sakana, it's a small mini-chain with two locations, opening at 2811 McKinney Ave., next door to Dream Cafe.

In fact, the very same building as Dream Cafe. It'll take the remaining space of what was once Christie's, which relocated to Greenville Avenue in January 2021.

James Park, who owns Sushi Sakana with partners So Park and Sung Yoon, confirms that the restaurant will open in late spring.

Sushi Sakana first debuted in Plano, at the Parkwood Square center at 3000 Custer Rd. in early 2007, where it built a following in the neighborhood for its sushi rolls, cozy atmosphere, and attentive service.

The menu has a big selection of sushi and sashimi, but also a wide variety of other options such as yakisoba noodles, teriyaki, ramen and udon noodle soups, and a quartet of fried rice dishes including regular fried rice, plus beef fried rice, chicken fried rice, and shrimp fried rice.

They're known for their rolls with classics such as tuna roll, rainbow roll, and California roll, as well as special signature rolls such as the wasabi roll, with soybean paper enclosing a filling of tuna, salmon, and crab. There's a separate selection of specials with a serious foodie vibe such as hamachi kama (grilled yellowtail collar); and a menu of bento boxes for lunch, served with soup or salad.

Appetizers are appealing and innovative, from calamari tempura to a deep-fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese. The Avocado Bomb is an avocado topped with crab and spicy tuna, and deep fried; the similar "Monkey Brain" is a mushroom cap topped with crab and tuna and fried.

They've been plotting expansion for more than a year, and just opened a location in Southlake in December 2020.

"We've been interested in opening in Dallas, specifically Uptown," says James Park. "We know there's an audience there, some of our customers at Plano have come from Uptown. It was really just finding a good location."

While all of the menus are basically the same, they've added some entrees for the Southlake location including such as bulgogi, which they'll serve at Uptown as well.

He hopes they'll also expand their bar offerings, currently limited to sake and Japanese beer.