Uptown Dallas bar Christies comes back to life on Greenville Avenue

A beloved Uptown Dallas sports bar that closed in 2020 will rise again, this time in a new neighborhood: Christies Sports Bar, whch had been in business for nearly 30 years, is reopening in a neighborly stretch of Greenville Avenue, at 2817 Greenville Ave., previously occupied by a burger concept called Slater's 50/50, but prior to that, the longtime home of Greenville Bar & Grill.

According to a release, their reopening date is January 22.

Owner Ashton Christie says he might not have reopened on his own but the bar's manager Jordan Carson really wanted to keep it alive.

"After we got shut down, I wasn't really looking to reopen, but he had such a passion for the bar and convinced me to do this again," Christie says.

For decades, Christies served as Uptown's quintessential sports bar, a staple of the neighborhood with draft beer that was cold and cheap.

They welcomed any sports team affiliation, and had enough TVs to accommodate Cowboys, Mavs, and Rangers fans, plus pool tables, pinball, and friendly service.

When they closed in July, it was officially due to COVID-19, less officially due to a landlord who wasn't willing to work with them to keep them in the space — a space whose rent has reportedly doubled and a space that has remained empty since Christies left.

Christie is upbeat about the new location's assets and accommodating landlord, as well as his new sympatico neighbors.

"It's a great spot, with two stories and a rooftop, plus a massive kitchen," he says. "We're also right next to Terrilli's and Dodie's, two other old-timers."

They're a much better fit than Slater's, a burger concept from California that opened in 2017 in the height of the detestable bacon craze, with bacon on nearly every menu item including its burgers, which contained 50 percent bacon. A subsequent rebranding in 2019 as a healthier-leaning gastropub didn't help.

With the larger kitchen, Christies is stepping up its game with a larger menu encompassing 40 items, from staples like wings and mozzarella bricks, to new dishes such as pork belly, chimichurri steak & frites, charcuterie boards, and churros with chocolate sauce.

The new location has:

three full bars

double the seating of the original Christies

specialty cocktails on tap

wine on tap

more TVs

games upstairs

an Instagrammable rooftop with a view over Greenville Avenue

Opening weekend is January 22-24, with the first "Sunday Funday" on January 24, featuring the NFL playoffs. The following weekend, they'll debut brunch with sangria towers, cheap mimosas, and more.

On January 22, they'll open at 4 pm, but subsequent hours will be 11 am-2 am daily.