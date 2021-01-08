New dining district with Tex-Mex and Italian debuts in Flower Mound

A new mixed-use development is coming to Flower Mound, with restaurants, retail, and amphitheater. Called The River Walk at Central Park, it will open in the spring and already has two restaurants penciled in: Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge, and Sfereco, both slated to open in March.

Located between FM2499 and Morriss Road north of FM1171, this 158-acre mixed-use development features single-family homes and multi-family options built by Megatel Homes, Impression Homes, and Lennar.

The community will have 45-plus acres of park space, wedding chapel, events hall, amphitheater, and farmer's market. It's anchored by a central waterway, with a walking trail and 14-foot water wall. Water features are so hot right now.

The restaurants are part of Refined Hospitality Concepts, the restaurant group founded by Mehrdad Moayedi, president and CEO of Centurion Development Group, who also developed The River Walk. In fact, pretty much all of the restaurants set for the development will be from Refined Hospitality Concepts.

Primo's and Sfereco will be first to open, followed by gaming destination Scout. An upscale cocktail bar and an Asian restaurant will follow later this year.

This will be the fourth location of Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, following locations on Dallas' McKinney Avenue, Statler Hotel, and in Preston Hollow at Hillcrest and Northwest Highway.

It will be the second location of Sfereco, the Italian-American concept that first debuted at the Statler Hotel. Their menu spotlights the meatball, with six or more types regularly offered, whether plain, in bowls, on pizza, and in pasta dishes.

"We are excited to bring a wide variety of dining options to our neighbors in Flower Mound,” explained Refined Hospitality Concepts CEO Robert Hall. “The upscale neighborhood and friendly community are perfect for the food and fun we hope to share."