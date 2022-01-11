Pizza Lounge and vegan pioneer in Dallas' Expo Park closes after 12 years

A pizzeria that's been slinging pies in Exposition Park since 2009 has closed: Pizza Lounge , located at 841 Exposition Ave., closed on January 9, after 12-plus years.

The restaurant announced its closure on Facebook, saying there were a "variety of factors" leading to the closure, which was abrupt; employees were not told ahead of time.

In their goodbye, they thanked everyone, "fans and foes," as follows:

"pizzaLOUNGE would like to thank everyone who visited and supported pizzaLOUNGE over the past 12 plus years. We are sad to announce pizzaLOUNGE is officially closed as of Sunday 1/9/22. pizzaLOUNGE has been very successful because we provided excellent pizza and had the luxury of having such a strong loyal following. There were plans to expand but, unfortunately it couldn’t come to fruition, and there are other factors forcing our closure. Nonetheless, the past 12 years have been successful because of all of your support. We had a funky beat that you could grub out to.

Thank you very much pizzaLOUNGELandians, fans and foes."

Co-owner David Habony said that they were still in the wrap-up stage and he couldn't offer any more details on the other factors, but that it would be up to him to divulge those factors at a future time. So there you have it.

Pizza Lounge opened at a time when Expo Park was in an upswing of sorts, taking the most visible location at the corner of Exposition Boulevard and Parry Avenue.

A collaboration between Habony and Michael Liebermann, two first-time restaurateurs, the Lounge had a feisty vibe, with overstuffed furniture, a jukebox stocked with brash selections, and subversive names for menu items such as the Sofa King pizza.

Their menu included pizzas piled high with toppings, plus sandwiches and gourmet salads such as pear & gorgonzola on spring greens.

They became a beacon for the Dallas vegan crowd, who held regular meet-ups there, because they were among the first mainstream restaurants in Dallas to offer vegan options such as Daiya mozzarella cheese and plant-based pepperoni and Italian basil sausage.

With their location across from Fair Park, they were a beneficiary of the spillover from the State Fair of Texas. They also accommodated the late-night crowd, keeping later hours than most.

The restaurant went through a difficult period in 2010 after Liebermann assaulted a customer who didn't pay for his food. The victim filed a suit but it was eventually dismissed.