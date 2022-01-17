These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

When January arrives, it's often accompanied by two things: resolutions and belt-tightening, and this week's collection of food-and-drink events accommodates both. Nearly all of these events are free, some are healthy, and there are opportunities for freebies and giveaways.

Here are the six best food and drink events in Dallas this week:

Monday, January 17

Juice Week at Original Chopshop

Original Chopshop is hosting its ninth annual Juice Week from January 17-22, which entails in-app rewards, in-shop surprises, a chance to win free juice for a year, and a new juice called the Caliente Kicker. One winner will be randomly selected on January 26 to win free juice for a year (awarded as a $250 in-app credit). The contest ends at 11:59 pm on January 21, 2022. To enter, you'll need to download the Original ChopShop app + complete your account registration. But hey, free juice. The first 500 entrants get a free 16-ounce juice reward in-app to use in February.

Bread Zeppelin Instagram Contest

Dallas-based fast casual concept Bread Zeppelin is ringing in 2022 and celebrating the sale of its two millionth Zeppelin by rewarding one fan with a year-long supply of its signature chopped salad inside a sandwich. The winner gets one sandwich per week at any of six Dallas-area locations in downtown Dallas, Las Colinas, Irving, Southlake, Carrollton, or The Colony. The contest runs for a week, from January 17-24. Follow Bread Zeppelin on Instagram, like the giveaway post, and for an additional entry, share the post via Instagram story.

Wednesday, January 19

Online Cooking Class with H-E-B

If you're looking to refresh and renew your diet in 2022, then Refresh & Renew in 2022: Eat the Rainbow, an online class focused on fruits and vegetables, is for you. H-E-B chef Scott will show how to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet with delicious recipes including Grilled Fennel with Pomegranate, Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Adobo Pesto, Baby Kale Salad with Pinon, Parm and Warm Lemon Vinaigrette, and Marinated Blueberries, Mango, and Pomegranate Seeds. The class will be live-streamed on Facebook beginning at 6:30 pm.

A Tour of Tuscany at Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

The Stoneleigh has partnered with Marchesi Antinori to create an immersive dining experience. You'll be transported to the rolling hills of Tuscany with a four-course Italian-inspired menu by chef Esayas Estifanos of Stoneleigh restaurant Perle on Maple, paired with selections from the Antinori family of wines. Tasting the fruits of 26-plus generations of Tuscan winemakers alongside Antinori wine expert Ms. GaYoung Kim paired with courses that include risotto, burrata Caprese salad, short rib osso bucco, and cannoli for dessert. The event runs from 6-9 pm. Tickets are $91 and are available on EventBrite.

Thursday, January 20

Christies on Greenville One Year Anniversary Party

It was one year ago that this former Uptown Dallas bar found its new home on Greenville Avenue. Now the bar is celebrating one year on the block with a groovy '70s-style party. It'll have a Studio 54 theme, with go-go dancers all night. They'll be throwing down $30 shareable cocktails in a disco ball, to celebrate 30 years since Christies was established, plus a 1 am champagne toast to their one year on Greenville Avenue. The first floor, mezzanine, and rooftop will be open for the night, with hand-rolled cigars on the roof. Disco attire is encouraged. The DJ starts at 7 pm.

Saturday, January 22

Vinotopia Spotlights Avaline's Rose Wine

Hybrid wine bar and wine shop on the first floor of Legacy Hall is hosting a complimentary tasting of their featured wine: Avaline's Rose Wine, led by a wine specialist who will wax poetic on the wine's flavors and origin. Avaline's is the label co-founded by Cameron Diaz, featuring vegan-friendly wine made with organic grapes. Purchase a bottle and you get a $10 complimentary tasting card to use on Vinotopia's cool self-serve wine dispensing machines. Make it a night by grabbing dinner at the nearby eateries in Legacy Hall. The tasting begins at 1:30 pm.