Master list of best Dallas restaurants serving Valentine's Day 2021 meals

Valentine's Day is traditionally the day dedicated to romance, or at the very least champagne, chocolates, and red velvet cake. But with the coronavirus still hanging around, it's not even safe to shake hands, nevermind go on a date. Try kissing with a mask.

On the bright side, this year's Valentine's Day falls on a Sunday, prompting many restaurants to host special dinners all weekend long. With extra days to celebrate, maybe that'll allow for more social distancing. And most places are doing packaged meals to go.

Here's where you can celebrate Valentine's Day 2021. (Specials described are available on February 14, unless noted otherwise.)

Bisous Bisous Patisserie. Uptown bakery will offer red and pink cookies shaped like hearts, lips, and XO’s; passion fruit tarts; white chocolate-strawberry cream puffs; heart-shaped brownies; and heart-shaped red velvet drip cakes. Heart-shaped macarons will be available in three flavors: Red Velvet, Mexican Chocolate, and Chocolate Strawberry, $18 for a six-piece box. Order by February 11. Order online or call 214-613-3570.

Blue Mesa Grill. Valentine's Day dine-in brunch includes tacos, enchiladas, adobe pie, omelets, migas, huevos rancheros, chicken & waffles, fruit, desserts, OJ, coffee. 10 am-3 pm. $24. Also a package to-go for two includes corn griddle cakes with BBQ pork and pickled onion, southwest Caesar salad, red chile beef tenderloin, shrimp & crab enchiladas, loaded mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, and chocolate dipped strawberries. $100. February 12-14. Order at bluemesagrill.com/blue-mesa-to-go/ for pickup or delivery for $7. Dallas 972-934-0165, Fort Worth 817-332-6372, Plano 214-387-4407.

Bourbon & Banter. Speakeasy at Statler Dallas hotel has special food and drink including a Sweet Charcuterie Board with chocolate, spreads, and artisan candies for $22 and a flight of rare Pappy Van Winkle for $75. The V-Day Cocktail Menu includes three creations: Hanky Panky with gin, a "Hottie Toddy," and Espresso Your Love Martini, with Grey Goose, Kahlúa, and cold brew coffee. February 12-14. 469-320-8998.

Cantina Laredo. Three-course meal includes guacamole; chicken, steak, and bacon-wrapped shrimp fajitas; and chocolate brownie with walnuts on a sizzling skillet with vanilla ice cream. $49 for two. February 12-14. Frisco 972-458-0962, Addison 214-618-9860.

Commons Club. Virgin Dallas Hotel's restaurant is doing an elevated four-course dinner for two including champagne, oysters, smoked salmon, surf & turf with Wagyu NY Strip and half Maine lobster tail, melting potatoes, Romanesco broccoli, and citrus-berry mousse. Vegan and GF options also available. $150 for two; regular menu also available. February 13-14. Commons Club is also offering a to-go Valentine's dinner package shareable for two with salade rouge with petite baby lettuce, pink chicories, rose vinaigrette, candied walnuts, and shaved gouda; roasted chestnut bisque; linguine bianco; surf & turf; and chocolate-raspberry tarts. $130 for two. Email commonsclubdal@virginhotels.com to order by February 11 at 5 pm, pick up February 13-14. Reserve online or call 469-436-7150.

Cru. Four-course menu for $60 is available February 13-14 for dine-in or to go. $60. Package to-go for two includes asparagus burrata salad, Chateaubriand, au gratin potatoes, broccolini, and tiramisu. $110. Sweatheart Sunday brunch features three courses for $30, plus $2 mimosas and bellinis. West Village, Plano, Allen, Fort Worth.

Georgie by Curtis Stone. Special three-course menu. $115. 469-466-8623.

Lavendou. Three-course menu. 5-9 pm. $70. Takeout available with pickup from 5-6:30 pm. 972-248-1911.

Le Bilboquet. Three-course menu. $100. 469-730-2937.

Mansion on Turtle Creek. Five course menu from chef Sebastien Archambault include Maine lobster ravioli, Dover sole cioppino, Wagyu culotte, white chocolate cheesecake, or flourless chocolate cake. $165 plus $60 for wine pairing. A la carte menu also available. Reservations from February 12-14. Call 214-443-4747.

Mercat Bistro. French bistro in Harwood District will serve its new dinner menu with oyster bar, French roast chicken with pommes frites, cassoulet, clafoutis, crème brûlée, and chocolate mille-feuille. February 12-13 from 5-10 pm. 214-953-0917.

Nobu Dallas. Crescent Court restaurant is serving Valentine omakase as well as a limited a la carte menu. Also available for takeout and delivery. 5-10 pm. 214-252-7000.

Oceanaire. Three-course menu includes shrimp cocktail, lobster bisque, filet Mignon a la Oscar, and New York Style Cheesecake. $85. Diners can also pick up "Steak & Cake for Two" to be prepared at home with shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, filet mignon, Chesapeake Bay style crab cakes, truffle whipped potatoes, asparagus, and flourless chocolate torte. $99. Order by February 12 at 3 pm, pickup February 13-14 from 12–4 pm. 972-759-2277.

Overeasy. Statler Dallas hotel eatery has heart-shaped red velvet pancakes with warm cream cheese crème anglaise, strawberries, and whipped cream for $11. 469-320-8998.

Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge. Tex-Mex concept has a three-course menu with choices from nachos, queso, guacamole, flautas, tortilla soup, Caesar salad, chicken verde enchiladas, brisket taco, shrimp taco, mesquite chicken, pork tenderloin, asada fajitas, chicken fajitas, red velvet tres leches, or churros. $36 for two. Half-price bottles of wine all day. Available for dine-in, carry-out or delivery February 13-14. Uptown 214-935-5111, Statler Dallas 469-320-8996, Preston Hollow 469-730-2400.

Princi Italia. Three-course dinner includes pancetta-wrapped jumbo shrimp, Angus filet mignon Rossini, sea bass, porcini braised short ribs, white chocolate-raspberry cheesecake, and tiramisu. $55. Dinner package to-go for two includes caprese & crabmeat salad, chateaubriand, au gratin potatoes, haricot verts and red onions, and tiramisu. $110. February 12-14. There's also a Sunday brunch from 10:30 am-3 pm with sweetheart specials and $2 mimosas. Preston Royal Village 214-739-5959, West Plano 972-378-9463.

Rainforest Café. Three-course menu features corn chowder, Paradise House salad, pastalaya, aloha salmon & shrimp, Key lime pie, and cheesecake. $65 for two. February 12-14. 972-539-5001.

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill. Three-course dine-in meal includes choices from mini crab cakes, tuna nachos, shrimp cocktail, scallops, Chilean sea bass, blackened red snapper with shrimp étouffée, steelhead trout, flounder schnitzel with crab mushroom velouté, lobster thermidor, asparagus and sugar snap peas with radishes, scallion potato cake, Key lime pie, and chocolate coffee panna cotta. $80, plus $25 for wine pairings. Reservations required. To-go special includes shrimp cocktail, Ritz cracker crab meat stuffed half lobster, asparagus and sugar snap peas with radishes, scallion potato cake, and chocolate coffee panna cotta. $125 for two. Order by February 11 either online or call 972-473-2722.

Sfereco. Restaurant at the Statler Dallas dedicated to meatballs is offering a heart-shaped pizza for two for $13 (additional toppings available at regular menu pricing), and a romantic dessert: chocolate-covered strawberries, two for $4. House red and white wines are offered at half-price. February 13-14. 469-320-8999.

Silver Fox. Three-course meal includes III Forks salad or French onion soup, filet mignon and lobster tail with potatoes, sugar snap peas, tomato, and spring onion, and chocolate ganache cake with chocolate-covered strawberries. $180 for two for dine-in, $170 for curbside pick-up. February 5-14. Richardson 972-423-8121, Fort Worth 817-332-9060.

Sloane's Corner. Downtown Dallas restaurant has a three-course meal with choices from lobster bisque, short rib tortellini, filet mignon, grouper, scallops, petite chicken, molten lava cake, strawberry-ricotta cheesecake, and raspberry mille feuille. Vegetarian option also available. February 12-14, $75. Valentine's Day brunch includes deviled eggs, avocado frittata, eggs benedict, lox & bagels, lemon ricotta pancakes, Prime burger, and croissants. $28. Both specials are available for dine-in or to-go via Toast, beginning February 8. Reservations available via OpenTable or call 214-484-1395.

3Eleven Kitchen + Cocktails. Special three-course menu February 12-14; regular menu is not available. 214-744-1423.

III Forks. Three-course meal at Frisco steakhouse includes III Forks salad or French onion soup, filet mignon and lobster tail with potatoes, sugar snap peas, tomato, and spring onion, and chocolate ganache cake with chocolate-covered strawberries. $190 for two for dine-in, $180 for curbside pick-up. February 5-14. 972-267-1776.

Up on Knox. Special three-course meal served February 13 from 5-11 pm and February 14, 5-10 pm. $85. Regular menu not available. 469-250-4007.