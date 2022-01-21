Burger joint from Dallas' Deep Ellum rockets north into Frisco

A popular no-frills burger joint from Dallas' Deep Ellum is taking its burger mojo north: Sky Rocket Burger will open a location in Frisco at 6633 John Hickman Pkwy., #100.

According to a release, it'll open on January 24.

Frisco will observe the same approach that's been their motto since they opened, of keeping it simple, and doing it well.

The menu will include:

single, double, and triple burgers

grilled cheese sandwich

fries – regular, cheese, or Rocket Fries topped with cheese, caramelized onions, and secret sauce

tots

Burgers come with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and secret sauce. A selection of add-ons such as bacon, onions, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, and fried egg, allow you to customize your own.

Frisco will also serve beer and milkshakes.

Sky Rocket was founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife Scott and Tia Wagner, two California transplants with a dream to flip burgers, who opened their first location at 7877 Frankford Rd., near the University of Texas at Dallas.

By 2019, they were opening the location in Deep Ellum, in the former Wild About Harry's space, and had started the early steps towards partnering with Milkshake Concepts, who recently acquired them outright.

The Frisco opening marks the beginning of their expansion plan for the brand, with two more DFW locations opening soon in Lewisville and Northlake, and more planned for the future.

Imran Sheikh, co-founder & CEO of Milkshake Concepts, says in a statement that he's been a fan their high-quality food and impressive following since they first opened, stating that, "despite such a simple menu, Sky Rocket has created burgers that really are out of this world."

Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, Milkshake Concepts' current portfolio also includes Harper's, Vidorra, Citizen, Serious Pizza, and Dirty Bones. They're introducing two new concepts in the coming months: Layer Cake in Nashville and The Finch in Dallas, opening in the former Cafe Express space at Mockingbird Station.