Innovative restaurant starring chicken sandwiches glides into Dallas

A Denver restaurant concept known for its all-natural crispy chicken sandwich is coming to Dallas: Birdcall, a small chain founded in 2016 that serves chicken sandwiches and salads, will make its Texas debut in Carrollton, in a former Taco Cabana at 3232 E. Hebron Pkwy., with an opening slated for late spring.
Birdcall was created in 2016 by Peter Newlin and Jean-Philippe Failyau, two industry veterans who previously founded Denver-based concepts such as Park Burger and Homegrown Tap & Dough.
Their goal with Birdcall was to not only offer a "better" chicken sandwich, but also to improve the way fast-food restaurants operate. In addition, they're heavy into supporting the local communities where they operate, and forging relationships with local vendors.
Their menu features eight sandwiches:
- Original with crispy chicken and dill pickles
- Deluxe, with crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- Nashville with Nashville hot sauce and sweet pickles
- Southern with crispy chicken, pimento cheese spread, and slaw
- Buffalo with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese slaw, and tomato
- Rancher with crispy chicken white cheddar cheese, bacon red onion jam, and BBQ sauce
- Grilled chicken Caesar with grilled chicken, a Parmesan cheese crisp, lettuce, tomato, & Caesar dressing
- Veggie with crispy tofu, peanut slaw, cilantro, and sriracha aioli
They also do chicken tenders and five salads: Buffalo chicken, Asian salad, chicken Caesar, Cobb (which they call "chop"), and a kale-quinoa. Sandwiches are $7 to $9, and salads range from $9.25 to $11.25.
"Peter saw this gap in the market for higher quality ingredients," says spokesperson Sarah Shepard.
Technology is also a big part of their DNA. "We developed our own system to streamline ordering — we're a tech-driven company," she says.
You order from a screen, sort of like an ATM, and a leaderboard on the wall shows the status of your order.
In addition to Carrollton, they're also opening a location in Garland. Keeping with their community-driven spirit, every location is slightly different, but all share a modern/modular-looking design, with kid-friendly entertainment options such as free arcade games.
"We're planning on a handful of locations in the Dallas area," Shepard says. "Texas was a natural step, as we looked at expanding outside Colorado. Many of our team members grew up in Texas. And we saw the demand for a great-quality chicken sandwich."