Innovative restaurant starring chicken sandwiches glides into Dallas

A Denver restaurant concept known for its all-natural crispy chicken sandwich is coming to Dallas: Birdcall, a small chain founded in 2016 that serves chicken sandwiches and salads, will make its Texas debut in Carrollton, in a former Taco Cabana at 3232 E. Hebron Pkwy., with an opening slated for late spring.

Birdcall was created in 2016 by Peter Newlin and Jean-Philippe Failyau, two industry veterans who previously founded Denver-based concepts such as Park Burger and Homegrown Tap & Dough.

Their goal with Birdcall was to not only offer a "better" chicken sandwich, but also to improve the way fast-food restaurants operate. In addition, they're heavy into supporting the local communities where they operate, and forging relationships with local vendors.

Their menu features eight sandwiches:

Original with crispy chicken and dill pickles

Deluxe, with crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce

Nashville with Nashville hot sauce and sweet pickles

Southern with crispy chicken, pimento cheese spread, and slaw

Buffalo with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese slaw, and tomato

Rancher with crispy chicken white cheddar cheese, bacon red onion jam, and BBQ sauce

Grilled chicken Caesar with grilled chicken, a Parmesan cheese crisp, lettuce, tomato, & Caesar dressing

Veggie with crispy tofu, peanut slaw, cilantro, and sriracha aioli

They also do chicken tenders and five salads: Buffalo chicken, Asian salad, chicken Caesar, Cobb (which they call "chop"), and a kale-quinoa. Sandwiches are $7 to $9, and salads range from $9.25 to $11.25.

"Peter saw this gap in the market for higher quality ingredients," says spokesperson Sarah Shepard.

Technology is also a big part of their DNA. "We developed our own system to streamline ordering — we're a tech-driven company," she says.

You order from a screen, sort of like an ATM, and a leaderboard on the wall shows the status of your order.

In addition to Carrollton, they're also opening a location in Garland. Keeping with their community-driven spirit, every location is slightly different, but all share a modern/modular-looking design, with kid-friendly entertainment options such as free arcade games.

"We're planning on a handful of locations in the Dallas area," Shepard says. "Texas was a natural step, as we looked at expanding outside Colorado. Many of our team members grew up in Texas. And we saw the demand for a great-quality chicken sandwich."