Crispy Filipino fried chicken from Jollibee plucks location in Dallas

A Filipino fast-food chain known for its crispy fried chicken is bringing that chicken to Dallas: Jollibee, which first made its North Texas debut in 2020, will open its first location in Dallas at 4703 Greenville Ave., a space previously occupied by a Jack in the Box.

According to a company representative, the restaurant will open in mid-summer.

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines. They take a homey approach to their fried chicken, serving it with steamed rice and a side of gravy. You can buy it as a meal; with choice of sides such as mashed potatoes or corn; or in a bucket that has a red, KFC-like exterior.

In addition to fried chicken, they're also known for a kooky yet comforting dish consisting of spaghetti with ham and hot dogs.

Their menu features a mashup of Western comfort food and Asian flavors including:

Chickenjoy: delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, with a marinade that makes it juicy on the inside

Jolly Spaghetti: with a signature sweet-style sauce, containing chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog, and topped with a sprinkle of cheese

Peach Mango Pie: a fried pie served in a hand-held sleeve, filled with Philippine mangoes in a light crispy crust

Chicken Sandwich Deluxe: Only available in the U.S, this chicken sandwich is made with a hand-breaded chicken breast on a brioche bun with garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes

Dishes like these have created a loyal following. When they first came to the Dallas area, they said it was in response to requests from Dallas-area Filipinos, as well as non-Filipinos who were familiar with the brand. When they opened their Plano location, it was greeted by a big turnout with long lines and wait times.

In September 2021, they added a new "ChickenWich" sandwich, followed in December by new Spicy Chickenjoy, a spicy version of their fried chicken said to deliver a spice profile with an initial punch at first bite, followed by a slow burn; it's available at all U.S. locations. The Spicy also comes in a chicken sandwich.

The chain has more than 5,800 locations in 33 countries around the world including the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

They opened their first U.S. store in 1998 in Daly City, California, and now operate more than 40 stores in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia.