Get in on the ground floor of this craft beer brewery opening soon in Rockwall

Mom-and-pop craft beer brewery Siren Rock Brewing Company is opening in the spring in Rockwall's Historic Downtown District, but first is putting up some bricks for sale.

Founders Cory and Eva Cannon have launched a clever "Bricks for Beers" program, that allows patrons to become a permanent part of the brewery by buying bricks that will be used in the brewery's entrance walkway.

The Cannons say that the brick program is an extension of their vision of a unique destination brewery combining ambiance, architecture, and community.

"Whether as a lasting tribute to family and friends or just a fun way to advertise, we want this to be a great way for the community to be involved in the project," Eva says in a release. "We feel it is important to engage with the community; that’s why we started Siren Rock. We want people to walk through our beer garden, see their names, and feel a sense of belonging. Our brand is all about inclusion."

The program allows individuals, companies, or organizations to purchase custom engraved bricks to be installed on the main walkway leading up to the taproom's front door.

It also allows you to walk all over other people, which is not an opportunity you get in everyday life.

There are multiple tiers of bricks to choose from and each tier comes with a VIP experience, including tickets to the grand opening event.

Option 1 is $125, and gets you:

4X8 Engraved Brick

3 Lines of Text, 20 Characters per line

VIP invite for 2 to grand opening

Option 2 is $250, and gets you everything you get with Option 1 plus an invite for two to a private tasting/food pairing event.

Option 3 is $1,000, and it gets you a bigger brick (8X8 inches) with 6 lines of text plus a beer character designed for you. Unfortunately, it is already sold out. Boo.

Siren Rock will comprise a 13,000-square-foot facility across from Rockwall's City Hall, at South Goliad Street & TX Hwy 66, and less than a mile from Lake Ray Hubbard. It will feature a full production brewery, taproom, event space, kitchen, and two landscaped beer gardens.

The brewery will have a 30-barrel brewing system plus state-of-the-art equipment for canning and packaging for distribution.

"We are excited to finally get our doors open and share what we've been working on for the past few years," says Cory. "I think people will get a kick out of seeing their names as they walk up to the front door and finally get a chance to come inside."

The personalized bricks can be purchased online and will continue to be sold until all spaces are filled.