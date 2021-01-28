New vendors at Plano food hall tempt with cakes, fried chicken, and pizza

Legacy Hall, the food hall in Plano, has debuted five new eateries lined up to expand its diverse offering of cuisines. That includes a new Asian stall from restaurateur Chef Chin Liang; gourmet ice cream and boozy shakes; pizza; and fried chicken.

Here's the lineup:

Yan Pan Asian

This is the third concept for Chef Chin Liang who opened Hōru Sushi Kitchen at Legacy Hall in September 2019 and Chef Chin’s Hibachi & Ramen in February 2020. The menu runs the Asian gamut: from Spicy Thai Curry and Pad Thai from Thailand, to Yakitori Chicken Robata from Japan, to traditional Chinese dishes including Kung Pao Chicken to American Chinese-inspired dishes like Orange Chicken. His General Tao’s Chicken is prepared with a homemade sauce from his dad’s recipe.

"Asian cuisine is in my DNA; it's what I grew up with and what my parents cooked at home," Liang says in a statement. "I’m excited to get back to my roots and get back to cooking with a wok and robata. The wok is the most versatile tool in the kitchen and I think our guests will see that firsthand."

Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream Co.

New concept from Julien Eelsen, founder of Whisk & Eggs, will open in February with traditional and soft serve ice cream; milkshakes; and sundaes. Bourbon vanilla is the name of a specific vanilla from the former Bourbon Islands, but the name also alludes to the fact that some of the menu items will have alcohol.

The menu includes Macarons Ice Cream Sandwiches, Banana Split Sundae, Brownie a la Mode, and various decadent sundae creations such as the Bourbon Vanilla Cup with Bourbon & Vanilla Soft Serve, Pecan Praline Crumble, Bourbon Sauce, Cherry Jam, and Cookie Crumbs; and Candy Mountain with Vanilla Bean Soft Serve, Caramel Sauce, and rotating toppings such as Twix, M&M’s, and Peanut Butter Cup Piece.

Leila Bakery

This is the second location of Kelly Ball's scratch-baked bakery, following the original, which opened in East Dallas in 2020. The menu includes savory favorites such as Sausage, Cheddar & Candied Jalapeño Kolaches; Quiche Lorraine; and Quiche Florentine. Ball also does sweets such as Oatmeal Cream Pies, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Peanut Butter Cookies, Coconut Macaroons, Shortbread, and Cake Pops. But there is one item unique to the Legacy Hall location: the Cakelett, a custom creation in which guests choose the sponge, frosting, fillings, and toppings.

The Italian Job

Legacy Hall's pasta restaurant has expanded its footprint by taking over the adjacent space and adding New York-style pizza to its menu. It's available by the slice or the whole pie (18 inches), and comes in traditional options like cheese, pepperoni; sausage & peppers, veggie, and white pie. Guests can also create their own pizza with toppings such as jalapeno, red onion, caramelized onion, chili oil, artichoke, fresh basil, ricotta whip, meatballs, and more (available for whole pies only).

Buttercup

The latest concept from Front Burner Society will take an unconventional approach to chicken tenders by focusing on global influences and flavors. According to the release, the tenders will be served in a cup or cone, with toppings or sauces. The goal with this concept was to offer a handheld food option that could be eaten on the go while watching a concert in the Box Garden or roaming Legacy Hall. It'll open in the spring.