New coffee shop with food and beer opens at Boardwalk in Plano

There's a new coffee place opening at The Boardwalk at Granite Park, the resto-tainment center at SH 121 and Dallas North Tollway in Plano. Called Golden Boy Coffee and Wine Bar, it'll open at 5880 SH 121, with a debut set for February 8, according to a release.

It'll take the space vacated by Pearl Cup Sip, which closed more than a year ago.

This is the third location of Golden Boy Coffee which was founded by two baristas, Trey Suire and Andrew Cunningham. They opened their first location in Denton in 2019, then followed that up with a second location in Coppell in 2020.

Signature drinks include the Honey Bear Latte with local honey and cinnamon and the Golden Latte with cream of coconut and turmeric. Maybe that explains the "golden" in the name.

Other things Golden Boy does:

roasts their own beans

makes their own syrups

has a big food menu, with items made by local artisans

Like their predecessor in this space, they also have an alcohol component, serving beer brewed in Texas.

Food options range from breakfast tacos and charcuterie boards to baked goods and snack boxes.

The shop is located between Union Bear Brewing Company and The Biscuit Bar, and offers free WiFi, a bar, and patio seating.

Will Hendrickson, Senior Managing Director of Granite Properties, calls them the perfect addition.

"We are excited to welcome Golden Boy to The Boardwalk and introduce their exceptional coffee experience to Collin County," he says. "With their deep knowledge and passion for coffee, it is a destination that every coffee and wine lover will enjoy."