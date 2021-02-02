Home » Restaurants + Bars
Coronavirus News

Dallas restaurant group opens ghost kitchens with burgers, wings, and bowls

Dallas restaurant group opens ghost kitchen with burgers, wings, bowls

By
Craftsman Burgers
Their burgers are made with Angus beef. Photo courtesy of CRO

Dallas-based Consolidated Restaurant Operations Inc. is jumping onto the virtual "ghost" kitchen bandwagon, in which restaurants spin off delivery-only concepts to keep their kitchens busy while the pandemic still limits dining capacity.

Recognizing that ghost kitchens are a growing trend, CRO, which owns venerable restaurants such as III Forks, Cantina Laredo, and El Chico, has debuted three virtual kitchen concepts, each dedicated to a single cuisine: burgers, wings, and healthy bowls. These delivery-only kitchens are now open, serving the DFW area.

Here are the details:

Hashtag Wings. This concept with the clever social media name is all about wings, which it does four ways: Buffalo, Garlic Herb Parmesan, Sweet Thai Chili, and Chipotle Barbecue. A batch of five wings is $8; a dozen is $18. A side of hashbrowns is $3, and blue cheese and ranch dipping sauces are 60 cents.

Craftsman Burgers. Burger concept uses Angus beef in its quarter-pound burgers. There are four offerings: The Craftsman ($12), with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced red onions, and pickles; Smoked Gouda Bacon Melt ($12); the Truffled Mushroom Burger ($13), which comes with fried onion strings on top; and the Veggie Burger ($10), with house-made lentil cakes.

Craftsman Bowls. They do chef-crafted bowls with seasonal ingredients, priced from $9 to $14. Offerings include: the Steakhouse Bowl, with tenderloin, fingerling potato, asparagus, tomato, bacon, green onion, almond, white balsamic vinegar, and creole mustard dressing; and the Vegetarian Poke Bowl with sweet potato, beets, wild rice, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, sesame seed, and ponzu sauce. There's a Creole salmon with wild rice, squash, and zucchini; and Tuscan kale with baby kale, goat cheese, dried cherry, pepitas, fennel, and apples in a mustard vinaigrette.

The food from these three kitchens is available only via delivery. You can order on their website or via third-party partners suchas Grubhub, Door Dash, Favor, and Uber Eats.

Read These Next
Laila's Bakery
New vendors at Plano food hall tempt with cakes, fried chicken, pizza
Hot Chicks Chicken
Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant seizes hot spot near SMU Dallas
Dallas skyline
Dallas to be country's 6th hottest housing market in 2021, experts say