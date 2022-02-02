New high-tech version of McAlister's Deli to open in Oak Lawn Dallas

There's a new deli chain coming to Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood: McAlister's Deli, the fast-casual take on a deli, will open a location at 4104 Lemmon Ave., in a new building still under construction. According to a release, it will open in the spring.

Founded in 1989 in Mississippi and now headquartered in Atlanta, McAlister's is best known for "Famous" Sweet Tea, plus a menu of sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Their other big unique thing is their "spuds," IE baked potatoes loaded with various toppings such as chipotle chicken & bacon, a veggie with spinach, broccoli, red onions, bell pepper, & Rotel cheese sauce, and the Spud Max with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar-jack, black olives, and sour cream.

They rotate in new specials regularly with current offerings that include a steak & cheddar sandwich, a steak & gorgonzola salad, and a steak carrot cake. Kidding about the cake, it's just carrot cake, no steak.

There are more than 500 restaurants in 27 states.

This location is from Dallas franchisee The Saxton Group, and represents their 85th location and their 33rd in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

It will embody a technology-centric model that's new to the brand with a self-order kiosk, beverage station, and pickup shelves which will house online and app orders, which the release says is designed "to integrate into the hustle and bustle of everyday life."

“We seek out opportunities to evolve the guest experience,” said Saxton Group co-CEO/owner Adam G. Saxton. “With a tenured team, user-friendly technology and six different ordering methods, the new location will accommodate every lifestyle. Our new restaurant is rooted in convenience and will serve the Dallas market well."