Dallas-Fort Worth's newest food hall opens with stellar foodie lineup

Dallas-Fort Worth has a new food hall that's shaping up to be one of the area's best entries: Called Harvest Hall, it's an expansive European-style food hall and entertainment venue featuring a collection of local culinary concepts that will open in Grapevine on February 6.

The hall is operated by Coury Hospitality and is connected to the recently opened Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection. The hall is also part of Grapevine Main, a $114 million mixed-use development in Grapevine.

Tom Santora, Chief Commercial Officer at Coury Hospitality and managing director of both Hotel Vin and Harvest Hall, says in a release that the hall is a game changer for Grapevine.

"All of our chefs come from vastly different, yet complementary backgrounds, and each is committed to providing a high-quality experience for their diners," Santora says. "This destination within a destination is centered around stimulating your senses. Whether it is live music and comedy in Third Rail, or creative culinary events or art festivals on our 30,000 square foot plaza, there is something for everyone."

In addition to the kitchens, Harvest Hall is home to Third Rail and the Harvest Hall Main Bar, as well as the Main Line Coffee Bar.

All the restaurants are family-owned-and-operated and focus on preparing meals made from scratch:

Arepa TX specializes in gourmet comfort food with a Latin twist including arepas made from scratch prepared to order, tacos, empanadas, rice bowls, and artisan pops.

Chick & Biscuit specializes in biscuits paired with fried chicken, Nashville Hot Chicken, pulled pork, and brisket. It is the sibling of Mason & Dixie in Grapevine, owned by chef Beth Newman.

Easy Slider is the slider concept from Caroline Perini and Miley Holmes, featuring Angus Beef sliders with unique toppings, farmer's market produce such as Texas-grown portobello mushrooms, and sliders that showcase seasonal ingredients, with sauces and breads made fresh daily, and locally-made desserts.

Monkey King Noodle Co. is the Northern Chinese street food concept from chef Andrew Chen with Lamian (hand-pulled) noodles and Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings).

Spuntino by Loveria specializes in authentic recipes from homemade lasagna and pastas, as well as regional dishes from Ravenna, Italy, from Stefania and Andrea Matteucci who own their flagship restaurant Loveria Caffe – Taste of Italy, in Colleyville.

Zatar's specializes in original family recipes from owner Niddal Abedrabbo, brought down through the generations, providing an authentic Mediterranean flavor including lamb kabobs, hummus dips, falafels, zatar pies, and shawarma on a spit.

The Third Rail and Harvest Hall Main Bar represent new additions to Grapevine's happening nightlife scene:

Third Rail is an intimate space ideal for a business lunch, work session, or lounging during the day. At night it transforms into a space for live music, comedy, food and wine, private events, and more.

Harvest Hall Main Bar serves as the centerpiece of the food hall and is a community gathering place.

The Main Line Coffee Bar features coffee beans from Counter Culture Coffee, the specialty roaster that has a training center in Deep Ellum. The coffee bar offers an array of loca products including doughnuts from Burleson-based Dough Boy Donuts; pastries from Grapevine's Main Street Bakery & Chez Fabien; and Latin-inspired ice cream from Azucár Ice Cream Company in Bishop Arts.

Beyond the food, Harvest Hall has an amazing space with architecture reminiscent of America's grand 19th-century rail stations. It has 40-foot soaring ceilings with exposed trusses, large panoramic windows, and overlooks the train station.

Harvest Hall is also home to the City of Grapevine's Visitors Information Center, and provides access to the 150-foot high Observation Tower.

Additionally, it is connected to a 38,000 square foot public plaza that will host the City of Grapevine's music and art festivals, holiday events, local fairs, markets, and year-round entertainment.

Harvest Hall will be open daily: from 6:30 am-9 pm on weekdays, and until 11 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.