To celebrate Black History Month, Central Market is hosting a series of virtual cooking school classes featuring the stories and recipes of notable Black chefs and makers. The specialty grocer will also highlight the products and services of several Black-owned brands throughout the month.

Here's who you'll be learning from, and what signature dishes they'll be preparing for you live:

Chef Pierre Thiam is a celebrated chef, restaurateur, author, entrepreneur, and environmental activist known for his innovative cooking style rooted in the rich culinary traditions of West Africa.

His critically acclaimed New York restaurant Teranga introduces healthy fast-casual fare sourced directly from farmers in West Africa. He'll be making salmon and cassava croquettes with a tamarind glaze, grilled chicken yassa with onion and lime confit over fonio, and chocolate fonio pudding with honey roasted mango.

Marcus Samuelsson is the acclaimed chef behind many restaurants worldwide, including Red Rooster Harlem, Marcus Montreal, Marcus B&P, Red Rooster Overtown, and Marcus Fish + Chop House in the Bahamas.

Samuelsson was the youngest person to ever receive a three-star review from The New York Times and has won multiple James Beard Foundation Awards. He's also the head judge of the new show Top Chef Family Style. You'll learn to make blackened catfish with aioli and lime, coconut fried chicken, and roasted carrots with orange and fresh cheese.

Classically trained in French, Mediterranean, West Indian, and East African cuisine, chef Chris Williams has made a name for himself serving up refined Southern food with international infusions at Lucille's, his nationally acclaimed restaurant.

Cook along with the chef to make smoky citrus salmon on the half shell, coconut rice, and collard green salad.

Winemakers André Mack, Mahalia Kotjane, and Donae Burston join Central Market's wine expert for a guided tasting of four delicious wines, featuring grapes from Willamette Valley, Provence, and the High Plains of Texas.

You'll come to understand what a difference terroir can make and learn tips on pairing these wines with a variety of foods.

Central Market was founded on the unwavering belief that each and every person counts. Through its Be The Change initiative, they pledge to do their part to advance equity and inclusion across Texas.

Be The Change builds upon Central Market's established diversity and inclusion framework, driving the company to be a better employer, retailer, and community partner.