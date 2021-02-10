Dallas' Latin Deli makes it tres with new restaurant in Plano

Plano's in for some good eating with the spring opening of Latin Deli, a Dallas-based concept that will open at 2237 W. 15th St., near the intersection of Custer Road.

The restaurant is opening in a small strip center, taking over what used to be a boba tea place called Bear Cha, which closed in December.

Latin Deli is from Fernando Barrera, a former manager for La Duni who opened the first Latin Deli at Abrams Road and Northwest Highway in 2011.

His menu spotlights Latin-American cuisines — Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Puerto Rico — including sandwiches, crepes, salads, baked goods, and coffee drinks.

His best seller is his chicken sandwich, with chicken, pork, and red onion on ciabatta bread. But his Lomo Saltado, a sandwich spin on the Peruvian dish with beef, pepper, onions, and a fried egg, also earns high marks.

He pays attention to the little things, like using good ingredients and making his own French fries, and at customer-pleasing moderate prices.

Attentive customer service is a big factor in Latin Deli's success; Yelpers give Barrera high marks for his personal touch.

He says he hopes to be open in April, with the same menu at his other locations.

Barrera is no stranger to expansion: In 2016, he opened a location in downtown Dallas, which he has since closed. However, the location he opened in Addison Circle in 2019 is still doing well, thanks to a population of residences right on the same spot.