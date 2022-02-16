Hawaiian plate lunch trend hits Plano with opening of Mo' Bettahs

The foodie specialty known as the Hawaiian plate lunch is coming to Plano: Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style, a fast-casual restaurant chain from Utah, will open its first location in Plano at 1801 Preston Rd. #B, at the intersection of Park Boulevard, in what used to be an Aaron Brothers art store.

According to a relrase, the restaurant will open on March 4.

This is the second DFW location, following its location in northeast Dallas which opened in November 2021, and was also the concept's official debut in Texas.

Mo' Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah, in 2008 by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, who grew up in Oahu, Hawaii and wanted to recreate the Hawaiian island barbeque experience they enjoyed growing up. The brothers have since expanded to 27 locations in Utah, Idaho, and Texas.

The signature plate lunch comes with choice of meat from a selection of teriyaki chicken, teriyaki steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, deep-fried katsu chicken, or shrimp tempura - plus macaroni salad and steamed rice. No shortage of starch, and as co-founder Kimo Mack observes in a statement, this "fresh-from-the-islands food ... is filling and gives strength for the day."

The Plano location will encompass 3,114 square feet and exemplify a new prototype designed to transport diners to the islands via "exquisite sceneries of plants, flowers, and waters" native to Hawaii.

"There’s nothing like hitting up your favorite local surf spot or taking in the breeze off the ocean, and that’s exactly what we hope our guests feel when they visit our restaurants," Mack says. "We can’t wait to bring this special experience to more of DFW and serve our 'ono' island cuisine to the Plano community."