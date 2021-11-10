Hawaiian plate lunches headed for northeast Dallas thanks to Mo' Bettahs

A new Hawaiian-style restaurant concept is making its Texas debut right here in the city of Dallas: Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style, a fast-casual restaurant chain from Utah, will open its first location in Dallas at Northwest Hwy.

According to a release, it'll open at 6471 E. Northwest Hwy., in the newish center at Skillman Street, on November 19.

Mo’ Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah, in 2008 by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack with a goal to provide an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience which they enjoyed while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii.

The brothers have since grown the Hawaiian plate lunch restaurant to more than 25 locations in Utah and Idaho. Dallas will be the 26th location.

They specialize in the classic plate lunch with teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad, and steamed rice. Mo’ Bettah’s offers drive-thru, dine-in, delivery and catering service.

Mo' Bettahs is part of the Savory Restaurant Fund; general partner Andrew Smith says in a statement that Texas has been a great place for The Savory Restaurant Fund. "We're excited to share our Hawaiian style food with East Dallas," he says.

Other locations on their radar include Plano, Frisco Lakes, Fort Worth, and Mansfield.

“Mo’ Bettahs will offer Hawaiian style food unlike anything Dallas has experienced before. We are confident Dallasites will enjoy items like our freshly grilled chicken, marinated, and topped with our signature teriyaki sauce and paired with our one-of-a-kind macaroni salad,” says Rob Ertmann, Mo’ Bettahs President.

Mo' Bettahs Dallas will be open for takeout lunch and dinner from 10:30 am-9 pm.