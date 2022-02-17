Home » Restaurants + Bars
'Eat Frenchy' is the motto at charming new bakery by Dallas Galleria

Eat Frenchy is the motto at charming new bakery by Dallas Galleria

By
pastry
Tres Delices. Les Delices

A new French bakery from a real live French person has opened up behind the Dallas Galleria. Called Les Delices de France, it's at 5301 Alpha Rd., in the Village on the Green center, in a space previously occupied by BurgerIM.

Boasting a cute motto that says "Eat Frenchy," the bakery is from Jean Chrispin Djomo, who moved to Dallas in 2008 when his wife got a job here. He stepped away from a career in the IT industry to launch his own business, and opened Les Delices rather quietly on December 4.

"I have an MBA in finance, so this is a departure, but I didn't see anyone doing this kind of place," Djomo says. "Everything we're doing at Les Delices is French traditional pastry: macarons, madelines, croissants, eclairs, and baguettes."

He also has an assortment of very pretty tarts, including berry tarts, strawberry-yuzu tarts, and amandine tart, which features almonds in a soft cake filling, inside a pastry crust. He doesn't put everything out on the shelves every day but he'll make anything to order, and has already built a following for his high-quality cakes.

"My original idea was to open a restaurant, but it was during the pandemic, and all of the protocols made it more complicated," he says. "This bakery seemed like a good place to start."

To that end, he's introducing some lunch items such as quiches in the next week.

The space does have a dining area with seating for 18 inside and eight outside.

Dallas' Francophile colony is small but very tightly connected.

"The community is scattered but there is definitely a network," Djomo says. "There's a Facebook page where they exchange information about anything French in Dallas-Fort worth, and they were extremely supportive of what I was doing. When I was creating my menu, I used their input as my benchmark."

