'Eat Frenchy' is the motto at charming new bakery by Dallas Galleria

A new French bakery from a real live French person has opened up behind the Dallas Galleria. Called Les Delices de France, it's at 5301 Alpha Rd., in the Village on the Green center, in a space previously occupied by BurgerIM.

Boasting a cute motto that says "Eat Frenchy," the bakery is from Jean Chrispin Djomo, who moved to Dallas in 2008 when his wife got a job here. He stepped away from a career in the IT industry to launch his own business, and opened Les Delices rather quietly on December 4.

"I have an MBA in finance, so this is a departure, but I didn't see anyone doing this kind of place," Djomo says. "Everything we're doing at Les Delices is French traditional pastry: macarons, madelines, croissants, eclairs, and baguettes."

He also has an assortment of very pretty tarts, including berry tarts, strawberry-yuzu tarts, and amandine tart, which features almonds in a soft cake filling, inside a pastry crust. He doesn't put everything out on the shelves every day but he'll make anything to order, and has already built a following for his high-quality cakes.

"My original idea was to open a restaurant, but it was during the pandemic, and all of the protocols made it more complicated," he says. "This bakery seemed like a good place to start."

To that end, he's introducing some lunch items such as quiches in the next week.

The space does have a dining area with seating for 18 inside and eight outside.

Dallas' Francophile colony is small but very tightly connected.

"The community is scattered but there is definitely a network," Djomo says. "There's a Facebook page where they exchange information about anything French in Dallas-Fort worth, and they were extremely supportive of what I was doing. When I was creating my menu, I used their input as my benchmark."