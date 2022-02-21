Dallas-based Korean fried chicken chain brings the hot spice to Frisco

International fried chicken chain Bonchon, known for its unique and spicy Korean-style fried chicken, is opening its first location in Frisco, at 4760 Preston Rd., #228, in a Tom Thumb shopping center at Lebanon Road. They're taking a storefront that was previously a Chinese restaurant called Hong Kong Express.

This marks the third Dallas-area location, following Addison and The Colony and Addison, which opened in February 2021.

According to a company spokesman, the restaurant is currently under construction and is slated to open in late spring, hopefully May.

Bonchon's chicken is notable for two reasons:

It's double-fried, which gives the crust a satisfyingly chew

It has a unique red sauce that's garlicky, sweet, and spicy

The menu includes wings, drumettes, and boneless strips. There are also Korean tacos, which you can get with chicken or with bulgogi/marinated beef, plus fried rice, fries, coleslaw, and a kimchi coleslaw.

Other delectable dishes include pork buns, pot stickers, popcorn shrimp, and a fun bonchon wrap with lettuce, avocado, and onion in ranch dressing in a flour tortilla with choice of chicken or bulgogi.

Bonchon was founded in South Korea in 2002, then came to the U.S. in 2006. It was still only available in New York when it first entered the DFW market in 2013 and was met with such frenzied crowds that it had to shut down temporarily to recover.

The company has since relocated its U.S. headquarters to Dallas, and is run by veteran Dallas restaurateur Flynn Dekker, former marketing chief for Wingstop, who was named Bonchon's CEO in 2019.

Simultaneous to the new HQ in Dallas, Bonchon launched a fast-casual model and streamlined menu to help support their online ordering operation, which currently accounts for more than 50 percent of business.

Additionally, they're opening a location in Fort Worth, off the Chisholm Trail Parkway which is a new build, also under construction, with a targeted opening date of August.

There are more than 100 locations in the United States and 250 restaurants throughout Asia and the Middle East.