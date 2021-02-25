Dallas-based Bonchon fried chicken debuts in Addison with lots of extras

Fried chicken is on in Addison with the opening of Bonchon, the international brand known for its Korean fried chicken, which opens a location at 4980 Belt Line Rd. #140 on February 25.

The restaurant is going into a former Smashburger and will be the second Bonchon in the area, joining a location in The Colony.

Bonchon was founded in South Korea in 2002, then came to the U.S. in 2006. Their chicken is notable for two reasons:

It's double-fried, giving the crust a satisfyingly chewy note

It has a unique red sauce that's garlicky, sweet, and a little spicy

The menu includes wings, drumettes, and boneless strips. There are also Korean tacos, which you can get with chicken or with bulgogi/marinated beef, plus fried rice, fries, coleslaw, and a kimchi coleslaw.

The Addison location will debut new menu items that include:

Mac & Kimcheese

Korean Street Corn

Fried Chicken Sandwich, with choice of spicy or soy garlic sauce

The Addison location also represents the debut of a new fast-casual restaurant model: It's a 2,200-square-foot space, located a short distance from Bonchon's new corporate headquarters, with a cutting-edge design, eye-popping colors, modern furniture, and street art inspired graphics.

"Bonchon Addison is unique among our 370+ global locations as it is the debut of an exciting new restaurant model designed for a fast-casual experience," says Bonchon CEO Flynn Dekker in a statement. "We believe this new design will enhance and streamline the guest interaction while offering our team an improved operating environment. Bonchon Addison will also double as our corporate test kitchen. Dallas area residents will have the unique experience to be able to try out new dishes and new signature sauces not found at any other Bonchon restaurant."

Dekker, a former marketing chef for Wingstop, was named CEO of Bonchon in 2019.

Bonchon Addison will offer online ordering and delivery through bonchon.com and the Bonchon USA app. Curbside pickup and dine-in also available. They can also be found on 3rd party delivery platforms like DoorDash, UberEats, and Favor.

They'll do a big grand opening event on March 15, and are hosting an online contest to win a year's supply of Bonchon Korean fried chicken. The winner will be announced on March 23.