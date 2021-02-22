Delicious crepes come all the way from Toronto to Frisco, Texas

There's a new crepe in town, all the way from Canada: Called Crepe Delicious, it's a small outfit based on Toronto that's undertaking an expansion to the U.S., with the first location in Texas opening at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

According to a release, this will be fifth restaurant in the U.S market, and will open in the spring.

Stonebriar Centre is the premier shopping center and dining destination for international and domestic shoppers in North Texas. It is a beautiful mall that offers a vibrant mix of cultural and entertainment attractions, the ever-popular Stonebriar Center is one of the areas biggest and most modern shopping centers.

“We are extremely excited for the opening of our fifth location in the United States,” said Elik Farin, COO of Crepe Delicious Holdings Inc. With so many people on-the-go, the demand for healthy food has sparked a growing need for health-oriented alternatives in the quick service industry.

Crepe Delicious currently has over 65 locations globally.

Founded in 2004, by Mr. Oded Yefet, Crepe Delicious is the fastest and largest Crepe Franchise globally and is committed to healthy eating. The company uses only the finest and freshest ingredients to fill its signature crepes.