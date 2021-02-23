Coffee chain from Oregon aims to set Dallas-Fort Worth abuzz

More coffee coming to town, this time from Portland: Called Black Rock Coffee Bar, it's a small chain expanding to Dallas-Fort Worth, starting with two locations, both in the 'burbs, specifically Southlake and Sachse.

Black Rock does coffee and tea, but also smoothies and energy drinks. The chain was founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008, and currently has 76 stores in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Texas, where it already has locations in Austin and Houston.

With these two locations, Texas will have has a total of six stores in the state.

The Sachse store is on Hwy 78 and Woodbridge Parkway, and will be part of the Shops at Woodbridge Parkway. It'll open in March.

store is on Hwy 78 and Woodbridge Parkway, and will be part of the Shops at Woodbridge Parkway. It'll open in March. The Southlake store is at 2305 E Southlake Blvd. on the southeast corner of Kimball. It'll open in late spring.

Their store footprints are generally pretty small, with a strong emphasis on to-go. More plastic cups, lids, and straws littering the planet.

These two stores are expected to be the first of many in the DFW area, says cofounder and chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar Jeff Hernandez.

Hernandez is part of a three-family father-son partnership that founded the chain, which also includes his dad Rob; brothers Daniel and Jeremy Brand and their father Jack; and Ryan Hagler and his father, John.

"We at Black Rock look forward to serving the Sachse and Southlake communities and providing our authentic Black Rock experience that is lively, friendly, and welcoming," he says in a statement.

He also praises the personalities of their baristas.

"Black Rock Baristas are the most magnetic people you’ll ever meet, and they live to make a positive impact on every person that visits our stores, while serving our award-winning coffee and delicious flavored energy drinks," he says.

Most magnetic, that's a strong claim.

Black Rock employee Brian Koeniger has designed a large mural for the stores that embodies a Texas themed design; such murals are a signature element for the chain.