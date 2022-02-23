New brewery with mega-patio and in-house bakery coming to downtown Frisco

There's something brewing in Frisco's historic downtown district: Called Frisco Brewing Company, it's a new state-of-the-art brewery that will take over the site of the former Ritchey Gin, where it will serve craft beer, seltzers, and cocktails.

According to a release, construction will begin in early 2022 — hey, that's now — and the venue will open in 2023.

The Ritchey Gin building held many names and purposes over the last century or so, and the once-prosperous cotton gin played an important role in Frisco’s original downtown area.

Frisco Brewing Company AKA FBC is from Nack Development, the boutique-style real estate developer that's done a number of projects in downtown Frisco including the Tower at The Rail.

They're planning a 16,000-square-foot facility that will be home to a brewery, restaurant, bakery, and butcher shop, with an additional outdoor patio spanning an expansive 14,000 square feet that will host events and live music.

"From the moment we set out to reimagine what was possible in The Rail District, we had a very specific type of business in mind to join the creative mix we are curating," says Donny Churchman, Nack Development's president and owner. "We love a good stand out, and Frisco Brewing Company has a certain creative, thoughtful and unconventional edge."

In addition to the brewery and entertainment aspects, FBC will also have an onsite butcher shop and bakery where they bake their own breads. Excitement.

According to Nack, FBC will prioritize sustainable brewing practices, employing a fully integrated, closed-loop system with a water reclamation program and a spent grain initiative, utilizing all aspects of the grain used to brew the beer within their restaurant.

Driving the sustainability initiative is FBC food & beverage director Chad Dolezal, a Dallas native who has cooked in non-Dallas cities such as Austin and Portland, Oregon.

"Our process is designed to get more life out of the spent grain," he says. "We will be using it to feed the cattle that will supply our onsite butcher shop and grinding it down to be used as the basis for the fresh baked breads coming out of our bakery."

There's more on the way: Frisco Brewing Company will join four restaurants being introduced to The Rail District in the next two years by Nack Development, part of a mission to make downtown Frisco an "experiential destination."

Nack Development has been developing real estate projects in the Dallas/Fort Worth area since 2016. They specialize in niche downtown redevelopment projects focusing on the revitalization of old towns a la The Rail District, with mixed-use, residential, and commercial developments that create an active landscape during both day and night.