Hutchins BBQ in Frisco now sells Texas twinkies to anyone who wants them

Texas Twinkies are a signature dish at Hutchins BBQ, the craft barbecue concept founded by Roy Hutchins in 1978. It's a BBQ twist on the prototypical jalapeño popper, featuring a jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and Hutchins' brisket, wrapped in bacon, smoked, and grilled.

It's Hutchins' most requested item, and until now has been accessible only to those in the DFW area who want to drive to one of their two locations.

But due to the magic of online shopping, they're now available to anyone in the entire U.S., a dozen for $65, along with all of Hutchins' smoked brisket, sausage, rubs, and apparel.

According to a release, shipments go out every Tuesday morning, with a two-day delivery zone from the ship date. They arrive at your door vacuum-sealed and semi-frozen, to be reheated.

Unsurprisingly, jalapeño poppers are rumored to have been invented in Texas, many decades ago; wrapped in bacon or sausage, they went by the name "armadillo eggs."

The phrase jalapeño poppers was trademarked in 1992 by Anchor Food Products of Appleton, Wisconsin. Heinz acquired the name and sold a version filled with cream cheese in the freezer section for you to buy and fry at home.

Hutchins introduced Texas Twinkies in 2014 and has been selling thousands every weekend. But with this big push, they're now available ever day, dine-in or takeout, at the Frisco location. (Hutchins' McKinney location is currently closed due to a recent fire, and is slated to reopen in April.)