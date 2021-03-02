New salad concept that's entirely drive-thru opens 3 Dallas-area locations

A new salad concept that is very much of the coronavirus era is coming to Dallas. Called Salad and Go, with the subhead "the Drive-Thru Revolution," it specializes in salads which you can get via a drive-through.

The chain has three DFW locations in the works: Plano, Dallas, and Richardson opening in the spring, with more coming later this year. But hey, let's see how things go with the first three, shall we.

Their locations are as follows:

5101 Ross Ave. Dallas

850 E. Campbell Rd., Richardson

3940 W. 15th St., Plano

Salad and Go was founded in Arizona on a mission to make healthy food convenient and affordable by sourcing high quality ingredients and providing fast, friendly service at low prices.

Dallas had a similar locally grown concept in Start, founded by Park Cities mom Erin McKool, who couldn't find suitable fast food for her kids. She closed down in 2020 due to COVID-19, but she had eight successful years before that, so there's definitely a need, being filled by places like Grabbagreen, another Arizona-based concept dedicated to salads.

The menu includes made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, soup, lemonade, tea, and cold brew coffee at fast-food prices.

It's intentionally simplified to allow for efficiencies that enable them to offer the lowest price possible. For example All salads and wraps are $5.74 and include chicken or organic tofu, or else steak or shrimp for an upcharge.

Each salad fills a 48-ounce bowl with fresh ingredients, some organic, and a balance of veggies, proteins, and healthy fats. Dressings are house-made, preservative-free, and individually sealed.

Core items include the Cobb, Caesar, and BBQ Ranch, as well as seasonal offerings.

Breakfast features $1 organic cold brew and five breakfast burritos, made with real eggs and served with house-made salsa for $2.99.

Other 24-oz drinks are also $1, including the frozen strawberry lemonade.

Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona. The company currently operates 27 locations. The menu was designed by executive chef Daniel Patino, executive chef of Bourbon Steak at the 5-diamond Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort, who has also worked at The French Laundry in Yountville, Daniel in New York City, Charlie Trotter’s in Chicago, and Stars in San Francisco and Seattle.

The Salad and Go team also gives back to local communities. In Phoenix, they donate 4,000-plus salads every week to fight hunger and homelessness. Supporting communities through volunteer work, food security and nourishment is core to their company values.

They don't accept call-in orders, but you can pre-order on the Salad and Go website or app (available for both iOS and Android). They also do not deliver. Hours are Monday-Friday 6:30 am-9 pm, and Saturday-Sunday 7 am-9 pm.