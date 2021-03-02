This Dallas restaurant news is crammed with limited-edition special dishes

This round of Dallas restaurant news is extra special: It's packed with new menu items, including some exciting debuts, but many available for only a limited time, some only through March. This means you must not delay. You must get out and eat, and do it now, or miss out completely.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:

Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden, the modern Texas-inspired restaurant and beer garden located in the AT&T Discovery District is celebrating its one-year anniversary on March 2 with live music in the beer garden, food and drink specials, and a gift card giveaway. Celebratory specials are available all day on Tuesday, March 2 and include $1 burgers until sold out (dine-in only), $3 Native Texan canned beer, $5 Ranch Waters, and $5 Texas Whiskey Shots (Bendt Texas Whiskey), plus live music from 6-10 pm.

Khao Gang is the new to-go-only restaurant from chef Donny Sirisavath, who closed his critically acclaimed restaurant Khao Noodle Shop and has replaced it for now with this concept showcasing Khao (rice) and Gang (stews and curries). The talker dish is his spring rolls with a wrapper made from vermicelli noodles. He plans to reopen Khao Noodle Shop once dining-in returns.

Fearing's Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is officially reopening for lunch and brunch. Lunch begins March 4 and will run Thursday-Saturday from 11:30 am-2 pm with Mexican shrimp cocktail, buffalo tacos, Texas waygu brisket plate, and 2121 Cobb salad. Brunch returns on Sunday March 7 from 11:30 am-2 pm featuring classic favorites with a Southwest twist, including beef chorizo migas, Granny Fearing's Paper Bag Shook fried chicken, jumbo gulf crab cake Benedict, cinnamon roll, and cinnamon sugar beignets. Reservations can be made on Open Table or by calling 214-922-4848.

Jinya Ramen Bar has debuted two new items on its Chef's Specials Menu including a bowl and a wrap. Tonkotsu Curry Tsukemen has thick noodles, pork chashu, egg, onion, and bok choy in a pork curry broth. Lettuce Wrap has Soboro (sauteed ground pork) with umami miso sauce, served with iceberg lettuce and cilantro.

Thirsty Lion is serving a seasonal menu of all things Irish from March 4-17. This seasonal menu is only available for dine-in and includes Scotch eggs, Reuben sandwich, lamb burger, and Irish shepherd's pie. Reuben pizza has corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island, and pickled red onions baked on a thin crust. There is also Corned Beef Mac & Cheese, Beer-Braised Corned Beef & Cabbage, and Whiskey Bing Cherry Bread Pudding, plus seasonal cocktils that include an Irish Mule and an Irish Old Fashioned.

Seely's Mill at the Beeman hotel has new menu items that expand beyond its original Texas barbecue theme to include southern food staples. There's fried catfish, and a Two- or Three-Meat Plate, a Signature Sampler, Burnt End Beans, and Texas-Style Biscuits. New desserts feature neighborhood ties like the Pure Milk & Honey Ice Cream ($5/scoop) made with certified local Texas milk and raw honey; Boot Scoot Brownie Sundae; and a classic Bourbon Pecan Pie.

Tacodeli is bringing back its popular winter-inspired Carne Asada, beginning March 3 and running through March or until supplies run out. It's made with grilled Black Angus beef coulotte steak from 44 Farms, marinated in paprika, salt, and olive oil, topped with cilantro, onion, and avocado with lime.

Torchy's Tacos is bringing the fan-favorite Roscoe Taco back as March Taco of the Month. It consists of a crispy waffle, fried chicken, bacon, and egg inside a flour tortilla and drizzled with maple syrup.

Taco Ocho, the small local upscale Latin restaurant chain, is back to regular hours at all three locations in Flower Mound, Frisco, and Richardson, serving brunch and Breakfast until 3 pm. They're doing a Vegan Dream breakfast taco with chickpea scramble, poblano peppers, roasted corn, zucchini, and cilantro, served with Tajin potatoes, black beans, and two tortillas.

Rodeo Goat Ice House has a new burger created by The Ticket Hardline host Bob Sturm, available for a limited time. It's a Wisconsin brat in burger form, with cheddar, onions, red pepper chutney, pickles, bibb lettuce, and mustard on a pretzel bun. $1 from each burger will be donated to Drop Your Pants/ Cornerstone Clothes Closet, an organization providing clothes to homeless men.

Pollo Campero, the chain known for its citrus-grilled chicken, debuts a new chicken sandwich on March 3, featuring its hand-breaded fried chicken in a sandwich for the first time, served on a buttery brioche bun with sweet pickles. It's also available in a grilled version. The new sandwich went through multiple iterations and rounds of consumer testing, so this is not just some casual thing, OK. From March 3-31, they're doing a buy one get one free promotion, which also gets you one of their nine sides, such as corn salad, mashed potatoes, or sweet plantains.

McDonald's has three new chicken sandwiches with a new white meat chicken filet, served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is topped with pickles. The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich has pickles and McDonald’s Spicy Pepper Sauce. The Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich has shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Participating North Texas restaurants will offer a free Chicken Sandwich on orders of $15 or more, from March 1-7, using code CRISPY on DoorDash. Customers can also get a free medium fry with the purchase of a Crispy Chicken Sandwich on March 7 at North Texas restaurants. The offer must be redeemed through the McDonald’s app.

Starbucks has new items that provide customers with more plant-based beverages. That includes two non-dairy iced shaken espresso beverages: Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso. There's a new food item: Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box, which offers a source of protein and is meat- and dairy-free. Starbucks has also launched Oatly oatmilk, which represents a fourth non-dairy milk option along with soymilk, coconutmilk, and almondmilk. Customers can try this oatmilk in the Honey Oatmilk Latte, which is now available to customers nationwide for the first time.

Dunkin' has debuted a new Avocado Toast, ideal for breakfast, brunch, or any time, featuring avocado spread (made with four ingredients: avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice), spread edge-to-edge on Dunkin's authentic toasted Sourdough Bread, baked from a recipe that uses a true Sourdough starter, topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning which includes sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic, for $2.99. They've also introduced a grilled cheese Melt sandwich and Melt with black forest ham, both on sourdough bread with white cheddar and American cheese. Other new spring items include cold brew with sweet cold foam, chocolate stout cold brew with sweet cold foam, blueberry matcha latte, Irish creme flavored coffee, and a matcha-topped doughnut topped with matcha powder.

Mooyah Burger has introduced a new Bistro Burger and Coffee Shake, available through April 25. The Bistro Burger features a quarter-pound Angus Beef with provolone cheese, spring-mix lettuce, and creamy aioli flavored with Herbes de Provence and lavender syrup. The Coffee Shake has real coffee. In a statement, Mooyah VP Natalie Anderson Liu says this follows last year's Campfire Burger and S’mores Shake limited offering.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has a new breakfast sandwich: the Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich. Featuring a new jalapeño bacon bagel, it has beef brisket, cheddar cheese, and a smoky chipotle sauce, and is $6.79.

Chowbus is a food delivery app new to Dallas that is similar to other delivery apps like Uber Eats, Doordash, and Postmates, except that it specializes in Asian restaurants. Founded in 2016, Chowbus was created to spotlight Asian cuisine and independent restaurants and mom-and-pops not usually found on third-party delivery apps. It also allows customers to order from multiple restaurants with no extra charge. Chowbus woks with restaurants near each other, making the app easier to use and offering better support for its drivers. In Dallas, the restaurants will be mainly located near Plano. Dallas is the latest market, joining two dozen other U.S. cities including Houston, San Diego, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.