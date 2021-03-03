Award-winning Dallas bar Parliament floats a spinoff in the suburbs

The buzzy River Walk at Central Park in Flower Mound has signed on two new dining concepts, one of them an acclaimed Dallas bar and restaurant, the other a Brazilian churrascaria:

Parliament , the craft cocktail pioneer from Uptown Dallas

, the craft cocktail pioneer from Uptown Dallas Boi Na Braza, the Brazilian steakhouse chain founded a decade ago in Grapevine

These are the final two additions for the Flo Mo mixed-use development, joining a trio of waterfront eateries from Refined Hospitality Concepts that include Primo's MX, Sfereco, and Scout.

According to a release, the openings will begin in late spring.

Located between FM2499 and Morriss Road, north of FM1171, The River Walk at Central Park is the 158-acre mixed-use project from Centurion American, the company from Mehrdad Moayedi, whose other notable projects include the Statler Dallas hotel in downtown Dallas.

The community is anchored by a central waterway with a tree-lined walking trail and a 14-foot water wall. There's also a wedding chapel and events hall, and plans for an amphitheater and farmer's market.

Boi Na Braza, the Brazilian steakhouse created by Julio Matheus, will bring its churrascuria experience into a 5,500-square-foot flagship. It represents a relocation from their original site in Grapevine, which closed on January 31.

"For more than two decades, we’ve been honored to serve our neighbors with a unique, authentic Brazilian steakhouse dining experience," Matheus says in a statement. "We're thrilled to continue building community connections in our new Flower Mound flagship."

Refined Hospitality Concepts, the restaurant wing of Centurion, will bring Parliament, the legendary Uptown Dallas cocktail destination created by mixologist Eddie "Lucky" Campbell, to the final spot in River Walk.

The new location will have an expanded focus on wine, in addition to innovative craft cocktails.

RHC CEO Robert Hall says they chose these two concepts based on feedback they've received from the community.

"We've listened to our neighbors in Flower Mound," Hall says. "We know they want a sophisticated date night destination full of fun, food and fine wine and spirits. Parliament is the perfect partner to present all of those."

Both Boi Na Braza and Parliament are anticipated to open in the summer, and both represent a new partnership with Refined Hospitality Concepts, whose other brands include Primo's, Overeasy, Sfereco, Scout, Waterproof, and Bourbon and Banter.