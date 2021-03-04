Patio pioneer St. Ann Restaurant in Dallas' Harwood District makes comeback

A restaurant in the Harwood District near downtown Dallas that helped pave the patio revolution is making a comeback: Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar, which originally opened in 2010, will return with a new menu, new space, new everything.

According to a release, the restaurant will reopen on Wednesday, March 10.

The new menu is influenced by the Pacific Northwest and seasonal Texas ingredients, under the direction of chef Taylor Kearney, who was inspired by the Pacific Northwest philosophy of cuisine that focuses on seasonal and local ingredients, as well as mostly zero-waste.

"We are partnering with local purveyors growing ingredients on soil located within a 50-mile radius of the restaurant as well as farmers in the Northwest raising celebrated ingredients the region is known for, such as Pacific Ocean salmon," Kearney says. "Cities like Portland and Seattle, for example, have a lively dining scene influenced by Asian and Native American traditions and culinary practices. We're excited to be one of the first in Dallas to pioneer this type of cuisine with a Texas influence."

The dinner menu includes:

TX Wagyu Tartare

Mushroom Toast with mushrooms, caviar, egg, asparagus, hollandaise

Seared Duck with carrot, sweet onion, spaetzle, fava, and turnip

Smoked Beef Rib with Ann's BBQ sauce and potato salad

Hoisin Chicken with cabbage, sesame, carrot, wonton, and cashew

There's also a decadent burger called The Saint made with Prime short rib brisket blend, Texas cheddar, onion, iceberg and samurai sauce.

The brunch menu sounds even better:

Spring Pea Hummus with seed brittle, lavash, and feta

Chicken Biscuit with honey butter and fried egg

French Toast Sundae with TX toast, pecan gelato, strawberry, and caramel

Lobster & Waffles

Pre-Prohibition-inspired cocktails include the Jack Rose with Jim Beam Apple, lemon, and grenadine; blooming rose hips; and Samurai Soda with Roku Gin, yuzu juice, yellow chartreuse, and Fever Tree yuzu soda. There's wine by the glass and bottle featuring a wide variety of regions including Texas.

Hours will be Wednesday-Sunday evenings, with brunch on weekends.

The renovations combine the restaurant's history with a wine country country/casual chic/garden-inspired vibe.

The Harwood District's nine restaurants are returning in a phased reopening approach. Currently open: Magnolias: Sous Le Pont, Happiest Hour, Te Deseo, Harwood Arms, and Mercat Bistro. Marie Gabrielle Restaurant and Gardens is open for weddings and private social events only.