Neighborhood bar loved in the suburbs opens at Plano's Shops at Legacy

A bar-restaurant with a big following north of Dallas is opening a location in Plano. Shakertins, which already has locations in Allen and The Colony, will open a third location at The Shops at Legacy North, at 7300 Lone Star Dr. #C150, aka the former Twisted Root space at the northeast corner of Legacy and the Dallas North Tollway.

According to a release, it'll open on March 12.

Shakertins Operating Partner Neil Mawad says in a statement that Shakertins has a loyal following due to its its fun-loving atmosphere, friendly service, and tasty food and drinks.

"After being with the company the last few years, I have seen the Shakertins brand grow into a fun, neighborhood bar," he says. "After the year we just had, we all need a little fun back in our lives.

The new location has 3,500 square feet inside, with an almost-as-big 1,000 square-foot patio, featuring dual garage doors that create that essential indoor/outdoor feel.

There's also a separate space for private events and corporate meetings —it's wired for A/V presentations — but it will function as a VIP lounge at night.

There are three pool tables and 13 HDTVs, which carry sporting events and UFC, plus DJs on weekends, and a state-of-the-art sound system.

The food menu includes burgers, pizzas, nachos, wings, street tacos, and sandwiches including chicken fried chicken and the Philly Dilly, with choice of crispy fries, slaw, or hand-cut onion rings.

Drink specials every day such as $2 street tacos, Sol beer, and Milagro tequila on Tuesdays are a big draw; the bar also offers discounts for service industry members, which seems fitting for a bar named after those stainless steel shakers, a tool of the trade.