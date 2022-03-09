3 Dallas bars where Troy Aikman will personally pour you a beer

Does beer taste better when it's been poured by a celebrity? My guess is yes, but you can find out on March 9-10 when ex-Dallas Cowboys Troy Aikman hits six bars across Dallas-Fort Worth in a cross-town guest-bartending wave.

Aikman will not be pouring just any beer: He'll be pouring Eight Elite Lager, the new light lager for health-minded drinkers who watch what they consume, which he co-founded and launched in February. This is a promotional thing, so don't be a wise guy and ask for a Bud or Blue Moon or a Guinness, even if it is just days away from St. Patrick's Day.

Eight Elite Lager is now available on tap in bars and restaurants in Dallas, and Troy will show how a three-time Super Bowl winner can transform his pass-throwing skills into the surgical act of pouring beer from a tap.

Eight is marketed as having organic grains, "antioxidant-rich" Hallertau Taurus hops, and no adjuncts, cheap fillers, or sugars. It's a light lager with 90 calories and 2.6g carbohydrates. The beer took two years of research and trial, including a partnership with Oregon State University's Food Science and Technology Department.

The company is based in Austin with a team that includes brewmaster Phil Leinhart (Anheuser-Busch, Harpoon Brewery, Brewery Ommegang), Doug Campbell (former president of Brewery Ommegang), operations manager Ruchi Desai, and brand strategist Jake Duneier.

The Eight team did a promotional mailing and sent me two cans, and I liked this beer. Maybe it's that I received it for free, or maybe the "organic" resonated, but I usually find lager to be thin and boring, and this had a subtle spicy thing going on. Would definitely buy some.

Aikman will do one night in Fort Worth and the next night in Dallas, and he'll be at each of the six bars for only 20-30 minutes each. So if you want to catch him, you definitely need to make note of the exact times he's scheduled to show up.

Troy Aikman's guest bartending schedule over the next two days is as follows:

March 9 - Fort Worth

5:30-6 pm: Boomerjacks, 6001 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth

6:30-6:50 pm: Woody’s Tavern, 4744 Bryant Irvin Rd Suite #946, Fort Worth

7:30-8 pm: No Frills Grill & Sports Bar, 12846 South Fwy, Burleson

March 10 - Dallas

5:15-5:45 pm: Christie’s, 2817 Greenville Ave, Dallas

6:15-6:45 pm: Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Rd #100, Dallas

7:30-8 pm: Happiest Hour, 2616 Olive St, Dallas

