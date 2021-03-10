Home baker graduates to the big time with new Flower Mound dessert shop

It's your classic dessert fairy tale: Home baker who bakes on the side decides to make it big, and it's coming to Flower Mound. Called AshJenn Signature Desserts, it's a new bakery and dessert shop opening at The Shops at Lakeside, the Flower Mound center from Realty Capital Management LLC located at FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway.

According to a release, it'll open in May.

AshJenn will be a neighborhood dessert shop serving a wide array of goodies including cheesecakes, pies, cookies, cookie sandwiches, cupcakes, cream puffs, cookie bouquets, and more.

They'll do mini "Pupcakes" and "Doggone Good Cookies" for dogs, and also offer dessert catering and made-to-order custom cakes.

Owner Sharmon Walters says in a statement that baking has been a passion since she was young.

"I started my business out of my home eight years ago while working a full-time corporate job," Walters says. "I have always dreamed of opening my own dessert bakery and I am so happy my dream has become a reality!"

She does a variety of cookies including Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Butterscotch, Sugar, Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, and Peanut Butter Pecan Pie Shortbread. She does mini-cheesecakes and mini-pies, which can be shared between two or make an indulgent solo snack. Bestsellers include her Keylime pie and her marbled brownies, with a layer of brownie on the bottom and cheesecake on top.

The name of the shop has deep personal resonance, Walters says.

"The name comes from my two daughters' names, Ashley and Jennifer," she says. "In 2013, I lost my oldest daughter, Ashley, unexpectedly. I quickly realized that life is too short, not to follow your dreams."

To enhance her baked goods, she'll serve coffee on the premises.

"I chose Lakeside for the community feel and the fact that people can walk in and grab treats such as a mini cheesecake with a cup of coffee," she says.