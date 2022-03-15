Fuddruckers brings burgers to surprising new locations around Dallas

A popular burger name is expanding its footprint to an unexpected place: Fuddruckers, the Houston-based chain known for its serve-yourself toppings bar, will open new locations inside shopping malls, including five malls across Texas. In addition, the company has launched ghost kitchens to capture more delivery and to-go business.

The chain has leased with Brookfield Properties to open locations at three Dallas-Fort Worth malls:

Town East Mall in Mesquite

The Parks Mall in Arlington

Hulen Mall in Fort Worth

According to a release, similar new mall locations will open in Houston and San Antonio, plus Alabama, California, Georgia, and North Carolina. They're anticipated to open in mid-2022.

The restaurant is also opening two ghost kitchens in Collin County, offering Fuddruckers food for delivery in Plano, at 1901-1941 Preston Rd., and Frisco at 9506 SH121.

Although these new locations lack the seating and design elements of Fuddruckers' free-standing restaurants, they serve the same menu of burgers, sides, and chicken sandwiches. A spokesperson was unable to confirm whether the mall locations would come with their signature toppings bars.

The restaurant also recently introduced a plant-based Beyond burger and Beyond chicken tenders.

Fuddruckers was formerly part of Luby's Restaurants, until the chain was purchased by Black Titan Franchise Systems LLC in 2021. The company operates more than 92 locations nationwide, including one in Rockwall at 2235 S. Goliad St.

"We are excited to partner with Brookfield Properties, expanding our geographic footprint across the country and making Fuddruckers accessible to an even greater number of guests," CEO Nicholas Perkins said in a statement. "These new locations will continue to grow our customer base, create new jobs and showcase our 'World's Greatest Hamburgers.'"