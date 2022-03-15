New taco restaurant opens in former Taco Diner at Dallas' West Village

There's a fresh new taqueria in Uptown Dallas: Called Honest Taco, it's a new concept with tacos, bowls, and craft cocktails that just opened in West Village, in the former Taco Diner space at 3699 McKinney Ave. #307.

The restaurant is from Hospitality Inspirado, the group behind Hugo's Invitados and Lost Colony, with a menu by executive chef Natalio Charles. They're very into accommodating all diners with a particular focus on gluten-free.

Matt Whiteley, Hospitality Inspirado's Director of Brands, says in a statement that they welcome diners with food allergies. Everything on the menu is gluten- and nut-free, and they also offer dairy-free, egg-free, vegetarian, vegan, paleo, and keto menu options.

Tacos are gluten-free, that fact can't be stated enough times, with choice of corn or egg white tortillas, who ever heard of such a thing. Bowls contain various grains and greens, and can be topped with proteins such as steak, salmon, vegan picadillo, or lean pork.

The Camarón taco has garlic cilantro-lime marinated shrimp, jicama, red slaw, and chipotle aioli. The Honest Omelette, available all day, can be made with eggs or egg whites, plus spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions, and choice of cheese. The menu also includes avocado hummus, brie cheese bites, guacamole, queso, and elote.

Menu items have playful names like the TrueBird grilled chicken taco, and Baby Cabbages (Brussels sprouts, duh). There's a bowl called the Keto Bandito and another called the Quinoanderful, with greens, red and white quinoa, strawberries, purepecha avocado, cucumbers, red onion, and white balsamic vinaigrette.

Margaritas and cocktails are made with fresh fruits and agave nectar, such as the Purple Herbal, with Empress 1908 gin, lemon juice, Topo Chico, and agave nectar. A weekday happy hour features their house margarita (rocks or frozen), organic red and white house wines, and all organic beers, all for $5.

There's pretty outdoor seating and a cool living green wall.

Whiteley says the West Village location will act as a flagship test kitchen for future locations, where they can experiment with ingredients and techniques. The important part being "future locations," so there's more to come.

Honest Taco will be joined in West Village by the second location of its sister concept, Hugo's Invitados, scheduled to open later this spring.