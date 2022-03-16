One Dallas chef and restaurant make it to the James Beard finalists

Only one Dallas chef and restaurant made the cut on the list of James Beard Award finalists for 2022.

Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize chefs and other culinary professionals in categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant.

The Dallas chef and restaurant are one and the same: Roots Southern Kitchen in Farmers Branch got a nod, as did its chef and founder, Tiffany Derry.

Derry and her restaurant were the only finalists to emerge from a list of semifinalists the Beard Foundation issued in February — a list that also included critical favorites Matt McCallister (Homewood), Misti Norris (Petra & the Beast), and Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (José).

This is a not uncommon trend, for Dallas chefs and restaurants to reach semifinalist status, but not make it to finalist level.

Six Texans are in the running for national awards:

Best New Restaurant: Roots Southern Table/Farmers Branch

Emerging Chef: Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria/Austin

Outstanding Hospitality: Hugo’s/Houston

Outstanding Bar Program: Julep/Houston

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Ruben Ortega, Xochi/Houston

Outstanding Restaurateur: Chris Williams, Lucille's Hospitality Group/Houston

In addition to the national awards categories, the Beard Foundation created a Best Chef: Texas category in 2019, and there are five finalists:

Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch

Christine Ha and Tony Nguyen, Xin Chao, Houston

Quy Hoang, Blood Bros. BBQ, Bellaire

Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio

Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin

The Beard Foundation will announce the finalists for its media award on April 27. Winners will be awarded in Chicago on June 13.