It's time for fresh air and fresh eats, especially at Dallas' West Village. A whole slew of new restaurants are either open now or coming soon, but it's never too early to start planning your meals.

Here are four brand-new tasty spots to check out this spring:

Honest Taco

It's hard to improve on tacos, but this organic eatery's fresh take on street tacos, bowls, breakfast, and barcraft is as appetizing as it is accommodating. The facility is completely gluten, nut, and soy-free, and has a variety of dairy-free, egg-free, vegetarian, vegan, paleo, and keto options right on the menu.

Hugo's Invitados

Opening later this spring, Hugo's Invitados will bring "Mexican-influenced, guest-inspired" cuisine and cocktails to West Village. This second, flagship location of the "always fresh, never fried" restaurant will invite guests to explore Chef Natalio's expertly crafted Latin menu, which includes shared plates like red snapper ceviche and Australian lamb meatballs, mains such as wagyu carne asada and pan-seared diver scallops, and organic cocktails including the cucumber-serrano and grilled pineapple margaritas.

Mendocino Farms

Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 44 locations and counting in California and Texas. Mendo takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Want to enjoy a free entree when Mendo opens this summer? Sign up for a My Mendo account and select DFW-WestVillage as your favorite store, and the reward will be added to your account on grand opening day.

Van Leeuwen

This Brooklyn-based, cult-favorite ice cream shop is opening its first Dallas location in May, with more than 30 flavors of dairy and vegan made-from-scratch ice cream. They use only fresh milk and cream, cane sugar, egg yolks, and the finest flavors ingredients from small producers locally and around the world. The vegan/nondairy selection is made from a variety of milks including coconut, cashew, and oats.