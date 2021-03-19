Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 picks for best new happy hours

The No. 1 thing about Where to Drink in Dallas right now is to find a place where their mask policy matches your own.

Masks are a polarizing issue, and you want to be with your own kind — whether you're a sensible pro-mask person or a nutty anti-masker.

With that out of the way, it's upward and onward to these places that have either recently opened or reopened and are slinging some discount drinks.

Here's five happy hours to try in March:

Dahlia Bar & Bistro

Chic bar with décor inspired by the elegance of the dahlia flower is from savvy hospitality brothers Chris and Mark Beardon (Felix Culpa, Ill Minster Pub). They've made the most of this space on Ross Avenue that was originally home to Little Woodrow's, a space whose many assets include an expansive patio. Their happy hour is Monday-Friday from 4-6 pm and features "The Dahlia" cocktail for $6, plus $5 beers, $7 wells, and $7 for house wine and prosecco. For noshing, they also offer a selection of $7 flatbreads.

Encina

Oak Cliff bistro from chef Matt Balke does a top-shelf happy hour Monday-Friday from 4-6 pm. Cocktails are $6 and include not only classics like a negroni and an old-fashioned, but also craft creations such as Penicillin with Scotch and ginger-honey syrup; Flower Patch with strawberry & rosemary Vodka and bubbles; and Ranch Water with Desert Door Sotol, Topo Chico, and lime. Wine is $5 and includes Protocolo Blanc, a white blend from Spain; Olivares Rosado, a Garnacha from Spain; and Moulin de Gassac, a red from France Snacks include almonds and olives for $3, chicharrones for $3, and hummus with fried bread for $5.

Good Graces

Full-service restaurant at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, the new hotel that debuted in Uptown in February, is a modern brasserie on the ground floor, serving oysters, charcuterie, salads, steak, and seafood. It's also home to a weekday happy hour, starting at an admirably early 2 pm and running through 6 pm Monday-Friday with $5 wells, $4 draft beers, and $5 house wines including labels such as 14 Hands cabernet, chardonnay, and pinot noir, plus sauvignon blanc by Joel Gott. From 2-5 pm, there's a special bar menu with tandoori chicken bites, charcuterie board, chicken wings, and the like.

The Henry

Lively, welcoming restaurant and bar at the Union building near Uptown from Fox Restaurant Concepts does a unique kind of happy hour: Rather than singling out a few cocktails, they just take 20 percent off anything from the entire bar. Useful if you don't want to get boxed in to their specific picks. Their happy hour, which runs Wednesday-Friday from 4-6 pm does not include food. If you're looking for discounts on grub, they'll have their Takeout Tuesdays — wherein you get 25 percent off your order if you order online — through the end of March.

The Owners Box

Restaurant at the Omni Dallas hotel is hosting a fantastically generous day-long happy hour Monday-Thursday, with half-off draft beer, half-off wings, and $4 doughnut holes. They will also be serving $5 off-menu apps each day such as brisket tacos, fried chicken Caesar tacos, pretzel bites, and brisket flautas.