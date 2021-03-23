New 7-Eleven in Dallas features first-ever taco restaurant drive-thru

A new 7-Eleven store opening in Dallas will be the first in the chain where you can pick up a Slurpee through a drive-thru window.

Located at Park Lane and Abrams Road, it's one of the chain's new upscale Evolution stores, which serve as a testing ground for the chain, featuring innovative products such as self-serve, bean-to-cup coffee, espresso, baked goods made daily, a selection of "better-for-you" items, and an extensiver wine selection.

This store also features the first-ever Laredo Taco Company drive-thru restaurant.

Laredo Taco Company is the South Texas quick-serve Mexican concept partnered with 7-Eleven; they opened the first location two years ago at the Evolution Store in West Dallas. This takes the concept to the next level, offering not only indoor seating but also the drive-thru component.

A release notes that Laredo is famous for its tacos and menu items not always seen at other quick-serve restaurants, such as beef barbacoa, chorizo, and carne asada. Their flour tortillas are made from scratch every day, and breakfast tacos are made with fresh-cracked eggs.

Beer, wine, and wine-based frozen margaritas are on tap for on-premise consumption. Margarita flavors include classic, strawberry, swirl, watermelon, sangria, melon and prickly pear.

Drive-thru hours are from 5 am-10 pm, Sunday–Thursday, and until 11 pm Friday-Saturday. Breakfast is served until 10:30 am.

The store is 7-Eleven's third Evolution Store in Dallas and the sixth in the U.S., with other locations in New York, Washington DC, and San Diego. No two are exactly alike. Some of them have murals.

7-Eleven VP and COO Chris Tanco calls the store "delicious news," stating that "7-Eleven is known as a beverage destination, and Laredo Taco Company makes some of the best quick-serve Mexican food anywhere. Throw in the convenience of grabbing a taco paired with a Slurpee drink through a drive-thru, and it's a match made in heaven."