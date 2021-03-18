Dallas is going crazy right now with colorful outdoor statement murals

Dallas has gone mural-crazy.

Maybe it's that we're spending more time outdoors. Or maybe we're all about the 'gram. Or maybe we're just going insane after being inside for a seemingly endless pandemic-driven sabbatical.

Murals are surely not new, especially in certain parts of town, IE Deep Ellum.

But lately, outdoor murals have become a legitimizing statement piece that every company seems to crave, whether it's a shopping center, mixed-use district, or convenience-store chain. And there's been a passel of them in the past few weeks.

Here's some of the murals that've just bloomed in Dallas:

Mockingbird Station

On March 17, Mockingbird Station unveiled a new mural by Dallas artist Mari Pohlman. Titled "Wings of Spring," it features bright colors, with plants, flowers, and the wings of the Mockingbird. It's located across from West Elm underneath the canopy within Mockingbird Station, and will be the first of the four activations Pohlman will create for Mockingbird Station, part of a year-long initiative to support local artists.

Mari, who established marpohl, her design brand in 2017, specializes in large-scale murals, and is hot right now. This is her second partnership with Mockingbird Station, the first being her stairway design next to Castle Nail Spa.

West End

A new mural in Dallas' West End celebrates the universal theme of love. Called "The Power of Love," it's located at the forefront of the West End's so-called Innovation District, ton the north-facing wall of The Luminary, at 409 N. Houston St., where it can potentially be seen by 400,000-plus drivers and pedestrians who pass by every day.

John Zogg, managing director of Crescent Real Estate, which owns the property, notes that the mural is appropriate since The Luminary is a facility designed to attract creative types.

The piece was executed by Austin-based team Bradford "Bradlio" Maxfield and Christin "Saekart" Atkinson, and stands 160 feet wide by 50 feet high. It fuses typography inspired by Mexica Talavera tiles along with images of native Texas and other flora to deliver a healing message. The typography is Bradlio's specialty; the florals are thanks to Saekart.

One cool touch: The mural's images including the word "love" have been outlined in copper metallic paint so that it shines when hit by light.

Deep Ellum

Tristan Eaton, an international muralist known for fine art pieces and street art, has begun work on a mural installation on The Stack Deep Ellum, a new office building by Hines, Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management, and Ivanhoé Cambridge located at 2700 Commerce St.

The mural, which is expected to take two weeks to complete, will cover 8,500 square feet and is an ode to Deep Ellum's past and future. It will incorporate references to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Lead Belly, as well as William Sidney Pittman, who was Texas' first practicing Black architect.

Eaton is a well known street artist and muralist who combines pop image collages with freehand spray paint techniques. He's received commissions from clients such as Nike and Versace, and his murals can be found in over 16 countries.

Sheraton Dallas Hotel

There's mural action happening at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, part of an outdoor garden on the fourth floor. Called "Herb'n Jungle," the garden was built by the hotel's chefs and grows fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Located directly above the hotel's kitchens, the terrace features raised garden beds, with ingredients that get used in the dishes and cocktails served at the hotel’s restaurant and bar, Open Palette.

The garden also features murals painted by Dallas-based artist Falk Houben.

You can see them at "Spring Garden with Chef," an event taking place on March 20, from 3-6 pm. Executive chef Chef Zeb will teach how to build a raised garden bed and review soil compositions and composting. He'll cover what to plant in Texas and when the plants are to be successful. There'll also be live music along with complimentary snacks and drinks.

The event is free and open to the public.

Harwood District

Dallas real estate developer Harwood International debuted a new mural at Citymark On The Katy Trail, which they describe as the first "augmented reality" mural in Uptown.

The developer worked with local artist Kyle Steed, Artist Uprising, and Belmont Creative to create an engaging, interactive experience. The interactive element is that visitors can interact with the mural on a smartphone.

This mural stands 12 feet high and 18 feet long and is located across from Reverchon Park on the Katy Trail.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven, Inc. has commission neighborhood-specific murals on interior and exterior walls of 7-Eleven stores. The first mural was done by painter and illustrator Mariell Guzman and is located at a new 7-Eleven Evolution Store at 9750 Walnut Hill Ln. in Dallas.

Born in Michoacán, Mexico, Guzman pulls from her Mexican heritage to create murals with a vibrant color palette and whimsical gaze.

Senior VP Marissa Jarratt says in a statement that the feedback has been sufficiently positive to encourage the company to expand the concept to other stores.

"It's been a hit so far and I've seen my fair share of excited customers stop what they're doing to take Instagram-worthy photos in front of the larger-than-life mural," Jarratt says.

The second is a mixed-media mural by portrait artist Brandon Adams painted at the Southside store on South Lamar, and the third is by graffiti artist Tex Moton, on a yet-to-open store on Park Lane and Abrams Road. And North Texans can expect to see more murals pop up throughout 2021 at 7-Eleven stores.